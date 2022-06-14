"You can't put muscles on chins" - Frank Warren doubts Anthony Joshua's bulk up can help him beat Oleksandr Usyk

The highly anticipated rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk is expected to be announced for August this year. With the bout expected to take place at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia, the Brit will be seeking revenge.

In their first outing, Joshua was dominated by the Ukrainian and the fight resulted in the heavyweight losing his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO World Titles to Usyk.

Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren was interviewed by SecondsOut, where he expressed his opinion on how the rematch between Joshua and Usyk will go:

"I've seen all these photographs of how big Anthony Joshua has got, [he's] got a new trainer, good luck to him. I hope he wins it... but I just feel that Usyk's got his number and the big worry is that you can train, you can train and do all these sorts of things. You can build your body up but one thing you can't do is you can't put muscles on chins."

This time around against Usyk, the former two-time champion has made changes to his team in order to discover a new successful strategy. Highly respected trainer Robert Garcia has joined the Brit along with Angel Fernandez to add experience and fresh ideas.

Furthermore, Joshua has announced that he has parted ways with his broadcaster Sky Sports, who he has been with throughout his professional career. The Brit will now be a key asset to digital streaming service DAZN.

The strategy behind Anthony Joshua's weight gain

Following the introduction of Robert Garcia to Anthony Joshua's training team, a fresh strategy will be implemented to beat Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua struggled to find any rhythm in the first outing due to a near-perfect boxing display by his opponent. Usyk is regarded as one of the best technical boxers in the sport because of his emphatic footwork and control of distance.

The Brit tried to box with the elite boxer and came unstuck. However, the new strategy may be to go back to his roots as a professional. The former champion took his professional career by storm as he knocked out nearly all of his opponents.

The new plan for the rematch could be to gain more physical size in order to increase punch power. This will ultimately give the pay-per-view star a huge chance of finishing the fight early if he can catch his opponent.

