"I think everybody is gonna be happy" - Frank Warren on Tyson Fury's exclusive interview 

Tyson Fury is set to announce his future in an exclusive interview on the Queensberry YouTube channel tonight. The heavyweight's promoter Frank Warren has hinted at a possible u-turn on the fighter's retirement claims.

After defeating Dillian Whyte on April 23 inside Wembley Stadium, 'The Gypsy King' made multiple claims that he was going to retire from boxing. Fury had just secured an emphatic victory over his domestic rival by knocking him out in the sixth round.

Following vast speculation surrounding the athlete's future, Warren revealed to talkSPORT that Queensberry will be releasing an interview with Fury tonight. According to talkSPORT editor Michael Benson, Warren said:

"We've done something on the Queensberry YouTube that will tell everybody what is happening today. I think everybody is gonna be happy… If Tyson fights again, his next fight will be in the UK."

The British promoter has suggested that Fury will release positive news to his fans, ahead of the heavyweight rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Frank Warren asked if Tyson Fury is coming back to fight again: "We've done something on the Queensberry YouTube that will tell everybody what is happening today. I think everybody is gonna be happy… If Tyson fights again, his next fight will be in the UK." [@talkSPORT]

Around the same time that Benson tweeted the latest story, Tyson Fury himself took to social media to announce the timing of his exclusive interview. The Brit posted a video where he said:

"Watch my exclusive interview with Frank Warren and Dev [Sahni] on the Queensberry YouTube page. It's going live tonight at 7pm. There's going to be some great stuff in there and some news."

If the world champion has decided to continue in the sport, it will certainly build up a lot of excitement for the result of Joshua vs. Usyk.

What fights are out there for Tyson Fury, if he chooses to continue fighting?

The most obvious matchup for Tyson Fury is against Anthony Joshua in a potentially record-breaking event. The British heavyweights have held a long-running feud since their early careers but are yet to fight.

Fury and Joshua shared the ring together many years ago, when Joshua was still an amateur. The two athletes had a competitive spar, according to both of their claims.

Another option for Fury is the current Unified World Champion of the heavyweight division, Oleksandr Usyk. The Ukrainian convincingly defeated Joshua in September last year and the odds are likely in his favor for their rematch.

If Usyk wins for the second time, it will set up a giant undisputed matchup between 'The Gypsy King' and the current WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO World Champion.

