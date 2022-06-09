"AJ's got a decision to make" - Adam Smith on reports Anthony Joshua will sign with DAZN

Anthony Joshua is reportedly set to quit Sky Sports and join DAZN in a huge-money deal. Sky Sports Boxing's Adam Smith has commented on the reports.

The former two-time heavyweight champion of the world is expected to rematch Oleksandr Usyk later this summer. However, there is uncertainty around the UK broadcast rights in the midst of intense negotiations.

Despite the rumors, according to The Sun, Joshua is set to remain partnered with his long-term promoter Eddie Hearn. This would, however, mean that he would join Hearn's new project with DAZN beginning with the Usyk rematch.

Adam Smith spoke to Boxing Social, where he said:

"We don't have any news. No news from our side… AJ's got a decision to make. We're always gonna support AJ, whatever that decision. Him and his team have to work out what's best for him."

'AJ' has been a key asset to Sky Sports for the entirety of his professional career, with his last thirteen bouts taking place on Sky Sports Box Office. This includes the Brit becoming a two-time Unified World Heavyweight Champion under the promotion of Sky.

There was genuine confidence that the athlete would re-sign with the British broadcaster ahead of his next fight. However, a sudden change has put DAZN in pole position to sign the star and an announcement could be released as early as next week.

How much of an asset is Anthony Joshua?

Despite no longer being the heavyweight champion of the world, Anthony Joshua is still a huge asset and star in the sport of boxing.

The Brit is currently the third most followed boxer on Instagram, only behind legends Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather Jr. The heavyweight currently has 13.9 million followers, making him a highly popular athlete.

Furthermore, Joshua had the three most watched fights on Sky Sports Box Office against Joseph Parker, Wladimir Klitschko and Andy Ruiz Jr. in the rematch, respectively.

Joshua vs. Ruiz 2 racked up 1.6 million buys priced £24.95 which is the highest bought event for Sky Sports Boxing. This was accompanied by 1.5 million buys against Klitschko, along with 90,000 fans at Wembley Stadium, and 1.45 million buys against Parker.

