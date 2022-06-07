"I pick Anthony Joshua" - Robert Garcia claims Anthony Joshua is the most talented heavyweight in the world

Now that Anthony Joshua has confirmed his new partnership with Robert Garcia, the pair will look to rectify the Brit's loss to Oleksandr Usyk. Ahead of the rematch, Garcia has praised his fighter's talent and skills.

With the highly regarded American trainer offering his experience to Joshua, it will provide a big opportunity for 'AJ' to reclaim his heavyweight championships.

The heavyweight division is looking as competitive as ever with huge talents like Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, Andy Ruiz Jr. among others. All these athletes possess their own qualities, but Garcia believes that Joshua holds the most talent.

While speaking to Little Giant Boxing, Garcia said:

"Still now, a year ago, two years ago, if you asked me, 'Who is the most talented heavyweight?' I've always said Anthony Joshua. [...] If you're talking about talent, I pick Anthony Joshua. And another thing Anthony Joshua has is insane power."

Garcia then added:

"Oh, my gosh, he's got great power. More than anybody else I think. Wilder, I've never felt his power, but what I've seen of him [knocking] fools out, Wilder is one of those guys too that has that one-punch knockout power. But Anthony Joshua has it. He's very, very strong."

Joshua is set for a rematch with Usyk this summer, where he will have the opportunity to win back the titles he ceded to the Ukrainian in their last fight.

Following the Brit's second professional loss, the pressure continues to build up as Joshua will not want another loss in his career. 'AJ' previously suffered a defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr. in 2019.

Where will Anthony Joshua go if he loses the rematch?

With Joshua's champion mindset, he believes that he will be victorious on the night of the highly anticipated rematch. However, he is still competing against the pound-for-pound king, who looked unbeatable in their first outing.

If Joshua is defeated once again, he will still have the opportunity to be involved in huge fights.

The Brit could enter a rematch against long-time rival Dillian Whyte in a mega domestic clash. The pair have already shared the ring together twice, where Whyte was victorious in the amateurs and Joshua won in the pros. After Whyte suffered his third career loss to Tyson Fury, it would set up a high-staked matchup.

Another option could be Deontay Wilder, who fought in the ring last year when he suffered another defeat to Tyson Fury. Wilder and Joshua have been rumored to have wanted to fight for many years but it never came to fruition. If both men seek redemption after Joshua's rematch, it could set up a huge fight.

