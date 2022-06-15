"I don’t know what's left in his tank"- Tyson Fury advises Deontay Wilder to stay retired

Tyson Fury has advised Deontay Wilder to retire from the sport of boxing.

'The Bronze Bomber' has been out of the ring since his trilogy bout with 'The Gypsy King' in October 2021. The bout saw Wilder get knocked out in the 11th round, handing him his second stoppage loss in a row.

Since Wilder's last appearance in the ring, he's publicly debated retirement. The former WBC heavyweight champion is 36 years old now and has suffered a lot of damage in the ring. Hence, many figured it was time for him to hang up the gloves. One who believes that Wilder should retire is his former foe Tyson Fury.

The two had a bitter rivalry, but both men have softened their stances recently towards one another. In an interview on the Unibet Lowdown podcast, Fury praised Wilder. However, he also cautioned him upon returning to the ring.

During the interview, Fury stated:

"He was 44-0 when I beat him, with 43 KO's. So, everybody he ever fought he knocked out. Even the one that took him the distance was knocked out in the rematch. I think he's a very dangerous opponent, but I don't know what's left in the tank. You don't have free trilogies with the best fighter on the planet and come out the other side."

Watch Tyson Fury's interview on the Unibet Lowdown podcast below:

Deontay Wilder has confirmed he will return to the ring

Despite Tyson Fury warning him against the idea, Deontay Wilder recently confirmed he will return to the ring.

'The Bronze Bomber' publicly debated retirement after his second loss in a row. However, his trainer and WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman that they would like to see Wilder return to the ring in the future.

After months of speculation, Wilder confirmed that he would return to the ring at a rally for his statue unveiling in his home state of Alabama. 'The Bronze Bomber' confirmed his return, stating that he feels he has to continue boxing.

At his statue unveiling last month, Wilder stated:

“In the midst of this journey, I’m being blessed. It’s not like I’m retired and it’s been ten, twenty years. This is now that I’m getting my flowers... I can’t stop right now. I must continue with my journey. I love you guys so much. I can’t end it like this. This journey’s not over with. I must continue my journey.”

See Deontay Wilder discuss his return below:

