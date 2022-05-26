"I must continue" - Deontay Wilder confirms return to boxing

Deontay Wilder has announced that he will return to boxing.

'The Bronze Bomber' has been out of action since his knockout loss to Tyson Fury in October 2021. The bout was a back-and-forth brawl, with both men hitting the canvas multiple times. The trilogy matchup was also labeled the 'Fight of the Year' by many publications.

Despite the great fight, Wilder didn't seem enthusiastic about returning to the sport. Already 36 years old, 'The Bronze Bomber' has accomplished a lot in boxing. Having been WBC Heavyweight Champion for five years and scoring ten title defenses, he questioned whether he would ever return to the ring.

However, Wilder has announced that he will lace up his gloves once more. While he didn't say who or when he would fight again, he discussed a return earlier today at a statue unveiling in his hometown of Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Discussing his intentions to continue boxing, Wilder said:

“In the midst of this journey, I’m being blessed. It’s not like I’m retired and it’s been ten, twenty years. This is now that I’m getting my flowers... I can’t stop right now. I must continue with my journey. I love you guys so much. I can’t end it like this. This journey’s not over with. I must continue my journey.”

Watch Deontay Wilder confirm his return to boxing below:

#WVTM13 @WVTM13



Deontay Wilder talks to his children before the unveiling of a new statue honoring him in Tuscaloosa.

Who could Deontay Wilder face in his return?

Presently, there's no real frontrunner for Deontay Wilder to face in his return. However, there's no lack of possible challengers for the former WBC Heavyweight titleholder.

Over the past few months, the 36-year-old has been linked to many matchups and has been called out by many top fighters. Names such as Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr. have both been rumored for a matchup with the former heavyweight champion.

However, both of those names are also booked at the moment. Joshua is slated to compete against Oleksandr Usyk in a rematch of their September 2021 thriller. The bout doesn't have a confirmed date as of now, but Eddie Hearn has stated it's likely to happen in July.

Ruiz Jr. meanwhile, is slated to compete against fellow heavyweight contender Luis Ortiz on August 13th. While those two names are currently booked, there are other options that are sure to be intriguing for Wilder's return.

Dillian Whyte was once a mandatory for Wilder's former title and recently suffered a knockout loss to Tyson Fury. Since the London-born fighter is coming off a defeat and Wilder will be returning from a lengthy hiatus, a match between the two men could be a treat for fans.

Edited by Genci Papraniku