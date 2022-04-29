Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz date announced

Former Undisputed Heavyweight Champion Andy Ruiz Jr. will face Luis Ortiz, a seasoned Cuban fighter and former title contender, later this year.

It was recently reported by talkSPORT's Michael Benson on his Twitter handle that Ruiz Jr.'s father confirmed the date as August 13, 2022.

Ruiz Jr. and Ortiz are both excellent boxers who have faced top-level opposition. Ortiz is 43 years old and has been boxing for over 20 years.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz is set for August 13th in LA, according to Ruiz Jr's father. [ @ESPNmx Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz is set for August 13th in LA, according to Ruiz Jr's father. [@ESPNmx]

Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz

Andy Ruiz Jr. has a record of 34-2. He has been involved in a number of tough bouts, including a WBO title fight with Joseph Parker in 2016. 'Destroyer' skyrocketed to world fame when he knocked out Anthony Joshua for the WBA, IBF, IBO, and WBO Heavyweight Titles in June 2019. The win was one of the biggest upsets in boxing history.

Check out the highlights of Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Anthony Joshua 1 here:

After losing to Joshua in a rematch six months later, Ruiz Jr. fought Chris Arreola, whom he beat by unanimous decision. Since then, he has been out of the ring.

Ruiz Jr. recently announced that he will be fighting Luis Ortiz. His father then confirmed the date of the contest with ESPN Mexico.

Luis Ortiz has been boxing professionally since 2010. His record stands at 33-2. He was undefeated until 2018, when he challenged Deontay Wilder for the WBC Heavyweight Title. He was knocked out in the 10th round. In 2019, he had a rematch with Wilder, which he also lost by knockout. The two fights with Wilder are his only losses till date.

In January this year, Ortiz stepped into the ring with Charles Martin, a Missouri heavyweight with a record of 28-2-1. The contest was tough – both men hit the canvas twice – but Ortiz earned a knockout victory in the sixth round.

Check out Luis Ortiz vs. Charles Martin here:

Both Andy Ruiz Jr. and Luis Ortiz touched the canvas in their most recent bouts. The two men also have the punching power to drop the biggest men in the division, along with strong boxing abilities. The contest in August may not be a title fight but it will surely be a great fight.

