Paddy Pimblett trains with Nathan Gorman ahead of the British boxer's fight against Tomas Salek in Liverpool

Paddy Pimblett has captivated the MMA world through two fights in the UFC. The first was his promotional debut against Luigi Vendramini, which saw 'The Baddy' almost knocked unconscious before scoring a devastating first-round KO of his own for the win.

Pimblett kept the same energy in his second UFC fight against Rodrigo Vargas when another close call almost had him lose in the opening frame. However, the Liverpudlian survived the storm again and won via first-round submission, sending The 02 arena into a frenzy.

Watch Paddy Pimblett submit Rodrigo Vargas at UFC London below:

At 27 years old, Pimblett has skyrocketed in value and looks forward to returning for his third UFC fight soon. Although his next bout is not yet official, 'The Baddy' has begun to shed his added weight and train with various high-level fighters, including heavyweight boxer Nathan Gorman.

Holding a professional record of 18-1, Gorman previously held the WBC International Silver Heavyweight Title, with his only loss coming against Daniel Dubois. The British boxer will fight Tomas Salek on June 17.

While Gorman is training for his upcoming fight against Salek, Pimblett visited the boxer at the Athletic Factory in Chester, where boxing promoters Kalle & Nisse Sutherland posted pictures of the two on Twitter saying:

"Getting work in with The Baddy. @GormanBoxing fights in Liverpool on June 17th, looking good with the @theufcbaddy."

One positive sign is seeing Pimblett start to lose his extra weight. 'The Baddy' supposedly reaches as high as 200 pounds during his offseason eating binges. With rumors of an upcoming fight, the English fighter seems to be getting back into prime shape.

What's next for Paddy Pimblett?

Pimblett didn't just win his first two UFC fights, but he put on a show for the fans. The thrill and agony of almost losing and still getting first-round finishes was exhilarating. Now, the MMA world will have to wait patiently for his next test.

After an accidental leak by Dana White, rumors began spreading that Pimblett will fight hard-hitting lightweight Ottman Azaitar in his next fight. The unofficial matchup was made for UFC London in July, but that timeline is starting to become unrealistic.

231 Lb Crute🇦🇺🤝🇺🇦 @Bendaman2001 Dear lord the ufc is trying to make paddy Pimblett Vs Ottman Azaitar Dear lord the ufc is trying to make paddy Pimblett Vs Ottman Azaitar https://t.co/r2RwPm4MKr

Regardless of who and where Pimblett fights, MMA fans worldwide will be ready for the return. Despite waiting for more money before fighting high-level talent, the English fighter could end up skyrocketing up the UFC lightweight rankings due to his star power.

Edited by Harvey Leonard