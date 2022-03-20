Ali Abdelaziz calls for Paddy Pimblett vs. Ottman Azaitar in Abu Dhabi 

Ali Abdelaziz has come up with a suggestion for UFC's rising prospect Paddy Pimblett's next fight.

Abdelaziz took to Twitter to suggest a matchup between 'The Baddy' and another UFC lightweight, Ottman Azaitar.

Ali Abdelaziz @AliAbdelaziz00 Let’s make Ottman Azaitar VS Paddy Pimblett in Abu Dhabi at October 30th. Let’s make Ottman Azaitar VS Paddy Pimblett in Abu Dhabi at October 30th.

The MMA manager also uploaded a video where Azaitar can be seen watching Pimblett's fight at the UFC London event.

'The Bulldozer' expressed the same emotion as his manager by uploading a tweet of his own.

Pimblett scored a spectacular first-round submission victory against Rodrigo 'Kazula' Vargas at UFC Fight Night 104. 'The Baddy' received a 'Performance of the Night' bonus for his outing and took home a cheque of $50,000.

Azaitar has had two fights in the UFC and won both of them via knockout. The 32-year-old was awarded the 'Performance of the Night' bonus for both those victories.

The matchup between Azaitar and Pimblett does make sense, considering the fact that both athletes are only two-fights old in the UFC.

Ilia Topuria calls out Paddy Pimblett

After delivering a highlight-reel worthy finish at UFC Fight Night 204 against Jai Herbert, Ilia Topuria called for a fight with Paddy Pimblett.

“He’s a b****. Paddy Pimblett, win or lose, I want to fight you next and kick your ass like I did the last time,” Topuria shouted. “F*** you. I want that blonde b****. That Paddy b****.”

In the lead-up to the event, the two had gotten into an altercation at a hotel. Pimblett threw a bottle of hand sanitizer at 'El Matador', who threw a punch in response.

During his appearance at the post-fight press conference, 'The Baddy' shared his thoughts on Topuria's knockout victory over Herbert.

"I did [see it]. I give him his due, it was a good knockout, it was. It was a very good knockout, especially after taking that headkick in the face. If I hit him with that headkick, I'd finish him. But as I say, he's just 'Hand Sanitizer Boy' to me. The lion doesn't concern himself with the opinion of sheep."

