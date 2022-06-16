"It was becoming a chore" - Geordie Shore star Aaron Chalmers explains why he stopped MMA for boxing

Former reality TV star and MMA fighter Aaron Chalmers has revealed why he made the switch from the octagon to the boxing ring. The Newcastle celebrity will make his professional boxing debut on June 17 on a Wasserman Boxing card.

Since starting his boxing journey, Chalmers has partnered up with Adam Booth, who has coached world champions David Haye and George Groves.

The former Geordie Shore star signed a promotional deal with Boxxer earlier this year as he was expected to make his debut on April 2. However, he was forced to pull out after being rushed to a hospital for an emergency operation. The athlete suffered a blood clot in his nose during a training session.

Chalmers will now make his debut inside the ropes next month at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

The former MMA fighter was speaking to Seconds Out, where he was asked why he made the switch to boxing, to which he replied:

"I always told my girlfriend that if I stop enjoying it, then I'll stop doing it. Towards the last fight, I didn't like anything. I didn't like the training, I just didn't enjoy it so it was becoming a chore. Going to training was like going to a dead-end job that I hated, so four weeks before the last fight I just said, 'F*** it, I'm not gonna go into training anymore.' So I stopped training before my last fight."

Chalmers then added:

"In lockdown, I was thinking, 'I'm not done, I need to do something, there's something else I need to do.' Then, I signed up for the boxing."

It's been two years since the star turned his back on MMA, following his defeat to Austin Clem in 2020. 'The Joker' competed in Bellator and held a record of 5-2.

Watch Aaron Chalmers' full interview here:

Aaron Chalmers and Adam Booth partnership

Aaron Chalmers has acquired the services of one of the highest regarded boxing coaches in England. Adam Booth has guided the likes of David Haye and George Groves to world pedigree levels.

For somebody making their boxing debut and gaining the profile of Booth as their trainer is a serious achievement in itself.

Chalmers secured the experienced coach through his good friend Josh Kelly, who is one of Booth's fighters. The Newcastle native has revealed that he passed a joking comment to 'PBK' in a message but then received a phone call from Kelly telling him to come to the gym.

Since then, Booth has observed Chalmers' ability and made him spend six weeks purely focusing on how to throw the correct jab. The former Geordie Shore star will have full support in his corner with the guidence of Adam Booth.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far