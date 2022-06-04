British boxing legend David Haye charged with assault

David Haye has been charged with assault following an arrest on Thursday, June 2. Sky Sports reported that the former world champion entered a plea of not guilty. A statement on the organization's Twitter page read:

"David Haye has appeared in court after being charged with assault. The 41-year-old former cruiserweight and heavyweight world champion entered a not guilty plea at Westminster Magistrates' Court after being arrested and charged by police on Thursday."

Sky Sports Boxing @SkySportsBoxing David Haye has appeared in court after being charged with assault.



The 41-year-old former cruiserweight and heavyweight world champion entered a not guilty plea at Westminster Magistrates' Court after being arrested and charged by police on Thursday.

Haye was accused of attacking Nickesh Jhala in October at the Hammersmith Apollo. He appeared at the Westminster Magistrates Court, where he was handcuffed. The Daily Star reports that District Judge Annabel Pilling told Haye that:

"You have been charged and pleaded not guilty so there obviously will be a trial. I'm going to grant you bail with no conditions, but you need to be back here for the trial or you can be fined or sent to prison. A warrant could be issued for your arrest and the trial could go ahead in your absence and you wouldn't be able to give your version of events."

After this, the boxer was granted bail. He is due to return to court, where alleged witnesses and the arresting police officer will make statements.

A look into David Haye's career

David Haye turned professional in 2002. In his eleventh bout, he challenged Carl Thompson for the IBO Cruiserweight Title. 'Hayemaker' lost by TKO in the fifth-round. It was his first and only loss until he faced Wladimir Klitschko at heavyweight in 2011.

Haye won the EBU European Cruiser Title in 2005 and the WBA (Super) Cruiserweight Title in 2007. The following year, he challenged Enzo Maccarinelli for the WBC and WBO belts, and won. After this, the Londoner moved up to heavyweight and challenged Nikolai Valuev for the WBA Heavyweight Title.

Valuev was 99 lbs heavier and 9" taller than Haye when they stepped into the ring together. However, Haye claimed a majority decision victory over 'The Russian Giant' and became heavyweight champion.

Haye successfully defended his title against John Ruiz and Audley Harrison before losing the belt to Klitschko in 2011. He won his next three fights, including one with Derek Chisora, before taking two back-to-back fights with fellow British boxer Tony Bellew. After losing both, he retired from the ring.

