"I'll knock him out" - David Haye boldly calls out Tyson Fury after his win over Joe Fournier on the Holyfield vs. Belfort card

Seven years after their supposed clash, David Haye still believes he can beat heavyweight boxing superstar Tyson Fury. 'The Haymaker' wants an opportunity to prove it once and for all as he called Fury out after outpointing Joe Fornier on the undercard of Triller Fight Club's Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort event.

In the post-fight interview, Haye revealed the only reason he came out of retirement in the first place was to get into shape to fight 'The Gypsy King'. Haye said:

"There's one fighter I came back to professional boxing for and that's Tyson Fury... That big fat dosser, I know his kryptonite, I know what he can't handle... I'm his kryptonite and I know he knows it, his dad knows it, his uncle knows it."

Not many were impressed with David Haye's most recent performance, which saw him go the distance against businessman-turned-pro boxer Fournier. However, Haye revealed that too was part of his grand plan to get to Fury. The British former world champion added:

"My big overhand right, which I didn't even show tonight, I didn't wanna scare him. If I put my right hand out, he won't be taking the fight because I know he thinks I'm 40-years-old. He thinks I'm finished, I've been out of the ring, I've just had one fight against Joe Fournier... I know he's dodging Anthony Joshua because he doesn't want that work; I'll give it to him."

Why did David Haye vs. Tyson Fury get nixed?

Back in 2013, David Haye was scheduled to fight a 25-year-old Tyson Fury. As the more experienced boxer, Haye was favored to beat 'The Gypsy King' before an injury threw a wrench into the proceedings.

Haye suffered a cut above his eye during a sparring session, resulting in the matchup being pushed back to February 2014. Haye then sustained another injury to his shoulder, and the fight was called off.

Had the fight pushed through, Haye firmly believes he would have derailed Fury's ascent to superstardom. In a recent interview with Sky Sports, he said:

"Back then in 2013, I believe it was, Tyson Fury wasn't the fighter he is today. He was very young, he was very inexperienced. He wasn't as teak tough as he is now."

