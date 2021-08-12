David Haye vs Joe Fournier: Net worth comparison

British boxer David Haye has an estimated net worth of $20 million and British entrepreneur Joe Fournier is rumored to have a net worth of approximately $1 billion.

Although Fournier's billionaire claims have been disputed multiple times, the entrepreneur is definitely a millionaire. His net worth was reported at around $130 million in 2017.

The businessman has his foot in multiple business ventures including fitness, nightclubs and boxing. One of the biggest highlights of Fournier's business career was that he sold his fitness business to an FTSE100 company and used the amount by investing it into stocks.

The 'Billionaire Boxer' is also the owner of multiple nightclubs. Fournier is friends with a number of high-profile celebrities including Gwyneth Paltrow, Jay-Z, Paris Hilton, Madonna and Jourdan Dunn.

Despite having multiple successful businesses, the British entrepreneur's passion for boxing has not diminished a bit. The 38-year-old started his boxing career back in October 2015 and defeated Jorge Burgos via TKO in the first round to win his professional debut.

Forunier has an undefeated record of 9-0 and his last fight took place in April 2021 against Reykon. The card was headlined by a bout between internet sensation Jake Paul and former UFC fighter Ben Askren.

After the win, Joe Fournier called out Paul for a fight in his post-fight interview.

Joe Fournier will fight David Haye in a boxing match in September

Joe Fournier will take on former boxing champion David Haye in a professional boxing bout on September 11. The fight will consist of eight rounds and will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Haye will be returning to action after a gap of more than three years. He last competed in May 2018 when he took on Tony Bellew at the O2 Arena in London. 'The Hayemaker' lost the fight via TKO in the fifth round. Haye currently has 28 wins and four losses in his professional boxing career.

Edited by Jack Cunningham