Joe Fournier net worth 2021: How much does the entrepreneur make?

Joe Fournier’s net worth in 2021 is rumored to be around $1 billion. However, these claims have consistently been disputed.

Despite being known in the pop culture realm and sports-entertainment circles as the ‘Billionaire Boxer’, it remains unclear whether or not Joe Fournier is a billionaire. That said, it has previously been confirmed that Fournier is indeed a multi-millionaire, as reported by Forbes back in 2017.

Joe Fournier experienced several ups and downs on his path to financial success

Joe Fournier was born in Hammersmith, London on January 23, 1983. The French-Italian businessperson wasn’t always privileged enough to live the high-flying lifestyle that he’s known for in celebrity circles today. In fact, Fournier had a very humble upbringing. The British citizen of French-Italian descent witnessed both the rich and poor sides of life in his younger years.

Having spent a few years of his childhood in Monaco, Joe Fournier returned to London. Here, he and his siblings were raised by their single mother. During this time, Fournier went from living a chauffeur-driven lifestyle (characteristic to a rich family) to taking the bus to school (akin to a family belonging to the lower middle class of the socio-economic strata).

Joe Fournier didn’t give up though, and he’s time and again been praised for having kept his composure in his growing years. Fournier studied human biology and sports science at St Mary's University. He then went on to serve as the captain of the England national basketball team.

Apparently, Joe Fournier amassed millions of dollars playing basketball just out of high school in the US. Nevertheless, this money didn’t last long, as Fournier fell into the trap that many young athletes find themselves ensnared in.

Joe Fournier told Forbes, “With my first £150K contract, I bought £100K Ferrari.”

Fournier was subsequently coerced to retire from the sport owing to a scaphoid injury. Eventually, his high-profile lifestyle began catching up with him, and he found himself struggling financially.

Joe Fournier’s net worth was more than $130 million in 2017

Joe Fournier finally made the jump to the fitness industry, and this is where things started to turn around for the charismatic athlete. Fournier is renowned for his social skills just as much as he is for his entrepreneurial prowess.

Fournier’s list of high-profile friends gradually grew, including a long list of celebrity clients such as Prince Harry, Prince William, David Beckham, Jay Z, Beyonce, Kim Kardashian West, and Kate Moss, to name a few.

Furthermore, Joe Fournier’s good relationship with the British royal family helped accentuate his standing in the UK and European socialite groups. His contacts and influence gradually grew in America as well. Fournier’s list of friends includes global celebrities like Usher, Adriana Lima, 50 Cent, Jamie Foxx, Lucas Podolski, Chipmunk, Gwyneth Paltrow, Paris Hilton, and many more.

In an interview with Forbes back in 2017, Joe Fournier opened up on a number of topics, including his ‘first real kill’. Fournier also shed light upon his first major breakthrough as an entrepreneur and asserted that the said breakthrough was due to the sale of his fitness business to a FTSE 100 company. Fournier stated –

“It wasn’t the gyms that brought the fortune, it was that I held the Freehold leases to the properties…I ended up selling all 14 locations to a FTSE 100 company and that was my first real kill.”

Additionally, Joe Fournier moved into the nightclub industry as well. Fournier founded and operated prominent nightclubs on the UK scene such as Whisky Mist, The Rose Club, Bonbonniere London, Streaky Gin, and Bonbonniere Mikonos. Fournier then began moving more towards the real estate industry.

The consensus in business circles is that Joe Fournier is an incredibly talented businessperson with a knack for diversifying his investments. Fournier always pays a significant amount of attention to the real estate side of things – be it in the fitness business sold to the FTSE 100 company, or in the nightclub investments he’s made over the years.

Moreover, Joe Fournier is also purportedly involved in the stock market. Fournier’s investments in the stock market are believed to have helped raise his net worth exponentially. It’s believed that his earnings from selling the fitness business, his published book, investments in the nightclub industry, real estate industry, and stock markets, have cumulatively helped raise his net worth upwards of $1 billion.

Regardless, as noted, despite claims of him being a billionaire, his actual net worth hasn’t been verified since 2017. Be that as it may, it’s indisputable that Joe Fournier is indeed a unique individual. Fournier is a man of many talents, also having written a book (albeit, self-admittedly, with a little assistance from a ghostwriter).

Joe Fournier has also competed in the sport of professional boxing since 2015. Fournier was banned from the sport after a failed drug test in 2016, but he became eligible to compete again in December 2020.

Fournier’s comeback fight took place at the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren (April 17th, 2021) event. Fournier defeated Colombian reggaeton performer Reykon via second-round TKO in it. Joe Fournier then proceeded to call out YouTube megastar and up-and-coming pro boxer Jake Paul for his next fight.