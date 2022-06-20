Logan Paul reveals how Jake Paul will knockout Tommy Fury - "Horizontal, face down"

Jake Paul was expected to face Tommy Fury on December 18 but the Brit was forced to pull out due to injury. Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley stepped in to take Fury's place in a rematch against Paul. 'The Problem Child' won via sixth-round knockout.

The American superstar recently revealed on his social media platforms that he'll be returning to the ring on August 6 at Madison Square Garden.

Paul's older brother Logan expressed his thoughts on how the potential matchup would go while on the popular True Geordie podcast:

"What I see happening, historically what we've seen every single time, Tommy [Fury] will be horizontal. Face down, knocked out, for some time."

Logan Paul then added:

"Pressure is on Tommy, Jake lives for this s***. This is the environment [where] the kid just flourishes. He's used to it. Mother****** have no idea what he's been through, they do not know what it's like to be Jake Paul. When Jake Paul hits his opponent for the first time, they have a moment of, 'Oh f****.'"

An official announcement on Jake Paul's next opponent is yet to be confirmed but it looks very likely that Fury will be the main option. The pair have shared a long-running rivalry.

Although both men are in their early careers, they will get to showcase their talent on the world stage. Additionally, the winner will hold the bragging rights over their rival.

Watch the full clip of Logan Paul here:

Is there more pressure on Tommy Fury than on Jake Paul to win?

The American cruiserweight has built his famous name through his work outside of the ring as a hugely famous social media and YouTube star. The American has also featured on Disney Channel shows but is now a professional boxer.

Tommy Fury, on the other hand, is carrying the weight of his second name with the likes of Tyson and Hughie Fury being high-level boxers.

Furthermore, Fury is known as a traditional boxer, while Paul is yet to face a natural tradesman in the sport. The American is also much newer to the sport as he made his first amateur boxing appearance in 2018 against YouTuber Deji.

The pressure is very much on the Brit and his father John Fury has been a major factor in growing that pressure. 'Big John' was a guest on The True Geordie podcast last year and spoke about his son fighting Paul:

"If he can't beat Jake Paul, I'll retire him there and then."

Although the American has built up an amount of pressure in his own regard, he's still mostly known for being a celebrity. While his potential counterpart has the pressure of boxing enthusiasts, including his family, on his shoulders.

Watch the full John Fury clip here:

