YouTube boxing star AnEsonGib set to announce his boxing return date on July 7

Following AnEsonGib's impressive victory over TikTok star Tayler Holder in 2021, the YouTuber looks set to announce his next fight date on July 7.

Gib was controversially awarded a draw against the TikTok star but the result was then overturned and rewarded in favor of the Brit. 'Big Gibber' was a huge underdog against Holder as he had just lost to Jake Paul. Gib proved everybody wrong, secured victory and now looks set to return to the squared circle once again.

The hugely popular UK-based YouTuber has expressed his love for the sport of boxing. Gib is most notably KSI's main sparring partner.

With KSI looking set to return to the ring in August, it's very likely that Gib will be on the same card. 'JJ' Olatunji has a clear desire to face long-time rival Jake Paul in a mega fight down the line, but he must first have a comeback fight.

AnEsonGib's only professional bout was against Paul, where he suffered a first-round technical knockout defeat. However, 'The Problem Child' has since proven to be a level ahead of the rest of the YouTube boxers.

With YouTube boxing still lingering in and amongst the legendary sport, superstars have continued to portray their passion and dedication. Gib is one of the few to have been involved in YouTube boxing events from the very beginning.

Who will AnEsonGib fight next?

AnEsonGib, also known as Ali, was involved in one of the most iconic YouTube boxing fights when the events first began. In 2018, the Brit fought against Jay Swingler from the popular channel 'TGFbro'.

Ali was victorious on the night but the fight was arguably the clash of the evening. Many have suggested that both Brits could rematch one day and there is a real possibility that it may happen in Gib's next fight.

Another option could be YouTube star Austin McBroom as reports have suggested they will meet in the ring in LA this summer.

McBroom hasn't fought since his third-round knockout victory over TikToker Bryce Hall. The pair headlined the YouTubers vs. TikTokers boxing event last June, where Gib also fought against Holder on the same card.

According to YouTube DramaAlert host Keemstar, a fight between McBroom and Gib is being targeted for July. The show host said:

"I'm hearing through the grapevine that Austin McBroom is going to be fighting AnEsonGib."

With another huge YouTube boxing event on its way, the outcomes on the night could potentially set up some even bigger fights in the future. Everyone looks to be hunting down YouTube boxing king Jake Paul, but with him looking to become a traditional boxer, it will take a lot to reach his level.

