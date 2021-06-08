YouTube vs TikTok boxing fight card: Which fighters are competing in the event headlined by Austin McBroom vs. Bryce Hall? 

YouTube sensation and former basketball player Austin McBroom will take on TikTok celebrity Bryce Hall in a boxing match. The event will take place on June 12 at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens. The card will also feature a fight between Austin's brother Landon McBroom and Ben Azelart.

The entire event will feature bouts where YouTubers will fight TikTok celebrities in boxing matches.

Following is the full fight card for Battle of the Platforms: YouTubers vs. TikTokers headlined by Austin McBroom and Bryce Hall.

Austin McBroom vs Bryce Hall (main event)

AnEsongib vs Tayler Holder

Deji vs Vinniehacker

DDG vs Nate Wyatt

Faze Jarvis vs Michaelle

Tanner Fox vs Ryland Storms

Landon McBroom vs Ben Azelart

Ryan Johnston vs Cale Saurage

The event, promoted by Social Gloves Entertainment, will feature several social media influencers and musical performances by DJ Khaled, Lil Baby and Migos.

A brawl erupts at the Austin McBroom vs Bryce Hall promotion event

A brawl broke out between YouTuber star Austin McBroom and TikTok sensation Bryce Hall at the 'Battle of the Platforms' press conference.

McBroom got the better of Hall in the scuffle as he dropped the TikToker to the ground in just a few seconds.

The two social media celebrities later traded jabs on Twitter:

glad your security was there to push me off of you ! after im done with you i got a better fight next so im not worried https://t.co/JZBCYiT6DK — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) May 18, 2021

This rivalry between the social media stars will culminate in a boxing match that will take place on June 12 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

