Austin McBroom vs. Bryce Hall height and weight comparison

The latest development in "celebrity boxing" will be YouTube vs. TikTok when Austin McBroom squares off with Bryce Hall in the boxing ring.

The pair of social media celebrities will headline a big-ticket boxing event called Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms. The card will feature influencers from both YouTube and TikTok facing off against one another.

Aside from the training videos they uploaded online, there isn't enough evidence to conclude which social media star has the advantage. But what do the numbers say?

Austin McBroom vs. Bryce Hall: height and weight

Bryce Hall, 20, will have a youth advantage over the 29-year-old star of the ACE Family YouTube channel. But it will be the only edge Hall has over McBroom on fight night.

When the combatants faced off at a press event earlier this month, it appeared as though they were virtually identical in height and weight. But that's not the case at all.

Bryce Hall stands at 5-foot-9 and walks around at 150 pounds. These stats pale in comparison to the attributes of the man he'll stand against. Austin McBroom is three inches taller at 6-feet tall and twenty pounds heavier at 170 pounds.

Four weight divisions separate the two in boxing as Bryce Hall is essentially a welterweight while Austin McBroom is a super middleweight.

Austin McBroom will come into the fight as the favorite, considering he has a formidable resume as an athlete. He played for St. Louis University men's basketball in the NCAA tournament.

How did the feud begin?

The drama between the two internet personalities has been brewing for several months now. In December 2020, Austin McBroom began calling out fellow influencers and challenging them to a boxing match. He initially targeted Jake Paul but later turned his attention toward Bryce Hall.

all this because I won’t accept his little fight and now he’s crying because he cant pay his cleaning lady 😢 @AustinMcbroom pic.twitter.com/QBqCH3XNrX — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) March 10, 2021

Hall ignored McBroom at first, but he eventually grew tired of the YouTuber's antics. In March, Hall posted several screenshots of a heated private conversation between himself and McBroom.

The two will finally settle their social media beef in the boxing ring on June 12 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

