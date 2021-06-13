"Gib was robbed": Fans furious after AnEsonGib vs Taylor Holder fight ends in a draw

Controversy brewed around the YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing event after the AnEsonGib and Taylor Holder bout ended in a draw. For many fans and viewers, the match should have gone to AnEsonGib based on post-match statistics.
When the fight ended, there was a visible surprise from both fighters about the majority draw result. AnEsonGib looked especially displeased and was clearly thrown off by the result. He likely believed he would win the fight by a rather large margin.
The stats between the fighters showed that AnEsonGib landed 38 power punches. A total of 47 punches landed by him. Taylor Holder landed 16 power punches and a total of 21 punches. There is a clear difference in strike statistics by the end of the match, so it's easy to see why many fans are up in arms over the decision.
Social Gloves Entertainment, the company that produced the fight, tweeted out Taylor Holder as the initial winner, even though that wasn't the result. They later course-corrected, showing a majority draw on social media. However, it further fueled the feeling that the fight was rigged to some degree since the company clearly got it wrong.
YouTubers vs TikTokers: Fans react to the results of the AnEsonGib and Taylor Holder results
Once the results were announced for a majority draw, many fans on Twitter felt that the results were tampered with, among other connotations.
Many blamed FouseyTUBE as the reason for the slanted decision. He was one of the event's announcers and also invested financially in the fight. However, there is no real proof of this speculation from fans.
Some blamed it on racism in the industry and were quick to point out the reactions of others involved in the AnEsonGib and Taylor Holder fight. One clip shows the referee also surprised by the call and even shrugs at Taylor Holder in confusion.
Even the scorecards from the judges were confusing. Based on the information released, two judges scored in favor of AnEsonGib while one scored in favor of Taylor Holder. Regardless, the scores do not reflect the majority draw results. Time will tell if the results stay confirmed or if there is a change in the future.