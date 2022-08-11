“Kick the living f**k out of him” - Andrew Tate hints toward a possible clash with Jake Paul during Adin Ross’ stream

Finally, after a prolonged wait, the much-awaited Andrew Tate vs. Jake Paul may be going down after all. Former boxer and internet sensation Andrew Tate has hinted towards a possible clash with popular YouTuber Jake Paul during his most recent appearance on Adin Ross' livestream.

Jake Paul is undeniably one of the most successful faces in influencer boxing, racking up an incredible 5-0 record. He has taken on a slew of professional and well-known athletes, including the likes of NBA sensation Nate Robinson, and former UFC personality Tyron Woodley.

Now, interestingly enough, two of the most controversial figures on the internet may be set for the ultimate clash of all time, much to the delight of their viewers.

Back when the self-proclaimed trillionaire was first approached regarding a potential fight against Jake Paul, he seemed quite confident about it and stated:

"I would kick the living f**k out of him."

If additional details are to be believed, the situation has certainly changed and the much-awaited clash is finally on its way.

Andrew Tate vs. Jake Paul ultimate showdown might be on the cards

All of this started back when the younger Paul brother called out the legendary Conor McGregor for a boxing match. After which, Kickboxing star and controversial personality Andrew Tate took note of Jake Paul's comments and took a dig at him, saying that he needed an immediate reality check.

During Adin Ross's most recent livestream, Tate finally claimed that negotiations were underway and that he was not allowed to say anything about it as of now. Further diving deep into the discussion, Tate noted:

"Before we talk about that, because these are sophisticated negotiations right which have a lot of parties. So we shouldn't be talking about it on Twitch."

With that being said, it doesn't sound like it's 100% happening but it seems like both the parties are trying to figure out the best possible way to carry out this fight and make it worth all the hype.

More interestingly, Jake is not the only one gunning for a chance to face off against Andrew Tate inside the boxing ring. His big brother and internet sensation, Logan Paul, recently revealed that he is up for a match as well, claiming that it would certainly be a massive fight and the only way people would ever remember Tate in the near future.

Although Tate hasn't been too thrilled about the fight against either of them, it is certainly the most concrete thing that has popped up in recent times.

Socail media reacts to the possible clash

As expected, the news instantly went viral on multiple social media platforms, evoking a plethora of reactions from viewers. Ever since then, fans and followers have been chatting about the potential match and who would come out of it as the ultimate winner.

More surprisingly, however, many seemed to be siding up with Andrew Tate. Here's what fans had to say:

Enter captionFans reaction (Image via Caught On Camera/YouTube)

If Andrew Tate was being serious during his recent appearance on Adin Ross' stream, viewers will be in for a grand treat in the coming few weeks. Given the insane hype around the match, it's certainly clear that it will undoubtedly bring in a massive viewership if the fight does happen.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan