How many children does Goldie Hawn have? Inside her blended family with Kurt Russell as actors dress up for granddaughter’s 4th birthday

On Sunday, October 2, Goldie Hawn celebrated the fourth birthday of her granddaughter, Rani Rose, by dressing up as Cinderella. Hawn's long-time partner and renowned American actor, Kurt Russell, complemented her by donning the costume of Prince Charming.

Rani is one of the seven grandchildren of the 76-year-old Academy Award-winning actress. Hawn's children include Oliver and Kate Hudson from her second marriage to musician Bill Hudson, while her partner, Kurt, 71, has fathered her third child, Wyatt Russell.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell don the costumes of Cinderella and Prince Charming for birthday celebrations

The daughter of Kate Hudson, Rani Rose, turned four, and the gathering was royal-themed, where almost everyone donned a crown. To join the celebrations of their grandchild's birthday, Hawn, alongside her partner Russell, turned into a fairytale princess and prince.

The First Wives Club posted a picture that showed her alongside Russell and Rani in the royal costumes, and the caption read:

"Happy 4th birthday our precious Rani Rose🌹You are the real queen! I'll take Lady in waiting everyday as long as the prince is always beside me! WE LOVE YOU!!! 💕💕💕💕🎂🎂🎂🎂"

Apart from Hawn, the birthday girl's mother, Kate Hudson, also posted a collection of pictures featuring Rani at different stages of her life. Here's what she wrote in the caption:

"Our dreamy girl is 4 years today! Happy Birthday to Rani Rose! Rani fills our hearts so full of love as she meets everyday with enthusiasm, beauty and humor. We partied hard today… the princess way 👸🏼 #HAPPYBIRTHDAY."

Rani Rose is the youngest of Kate Hudson's three children, the others being sons Ryder Russell Robinson (born 2004) and Bingham Hawn Bellamy (born 2011).

Apart from Kate, Goldie Hawn's other children, Oliver Hudson and Wyatt Russell, are also parents. Oliver Hudson has fathered three children from his marriage with actress Erinn Bartlett.

Oliver has included two sons, Wilder Brooks (born 2007) and Bodhi Hawn (born 2010), and a daughter, Rio Laura (born 2013).

On the other hand, Wyatt Russell became a parent in 2021 with a son named Buddy Prine Russell. He and his actress wife Meredith Hagner were married in 2019.

Goldie Hawn's past relationships

Goldie Hawn has been in a relationship with Kurt Russell since 1983 (Images via Instagram/goldiehawn and Netfilix)

The veteran actress has been married twice in her life. Her first marriage happened in 1969 to American actor and director Gus Trikonis. The relationship lasted more than seven years before ending in 1976.

Following her divorce, Goldie Hawn married for the second and last time musician William Louis Hudson Jr., popularly known as Bill Hudson. Hudson fathered two of Hawn's children, Oliver (1976) and Kate (born 1979).

After her second divorce, Goldie never married again but has been in a relationship with actor Kurt Russell since 1983, making them partners for more than 39 years.

Both actors, Kurt and Goldie, were also seen together in the latter's last film, The Christmas Chronicles 2. Russell played Santa Claus in the movie, while Hawn starred as Mrs. Claus.

