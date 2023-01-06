M3GAN : Who are Amie Donald and Jenna Davis? Meet the stars who bring Megan to life on-screen

Directed by Gerard Johnstone, M3GAN has just been released in the USA and people are highly appreciative of Amie Donald and Jenna Davis. Donald is a 12-year-old and plays the psychopathic robot while being voiced by Davis.

The film stars Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Ronny Chieng, and Brian Jordan Alvarez and has been praised for its unique storyline and brilliant acting.

Even though 'Killer Doll' horror movies aren't a new concept with movies like Annabelle and Child's Play, the new film is a breath of fresh air and has its own perks with artificial intelligence and gore.

With that being said, let's take a closer look at the actresses who play the killer robot in the film.

12- year old Amie Donald is the physical M3GAN

As aforementioned, M3GAN is played by not one but two actresses. Meet Amie Donald, the 12-year-old actress hailing from New Zealand. This isn't her debut since she appeared in the 2021 Netflix fantasy series Sweet Tooth as Maya Monkey.

M3GAN @meetM3GAN see u this friday besties. that’s my namesee u this friday besties. that’s my name 💅 see u this friday besties. https://t.co/07cnaVbejV

Donald is a dancer herself who has competed in international competitions and also briefly displays her skills in the new movie.

In an interview, Amie Donald spoke about her experiences. She said:

"I love that M3GAN was such a fun character to play and she really loves Katie and she loves to do stuff with her. I don’t like that she kills people, but it’s fun to act like when she kills people."

She recently posted photos of herself at the film’s premiere on Instagram with the caption:

"Had the most fantastic time last night at M3GAN premiere. So many wonderful people made this happen."

Jenna Davis is the voice of M3GAN

Jenna Davis gave voice to the homicidal robot in M3GAN. Davis has done voice work for shows like Vampirina and Treehouse Detective. She has even made appearances in Raven’s Home, Chicken Girls, and Hulu’s Maggie.

She has 2 million subscribers on YouTube and recently made a video reacting to the new movie.

Producer Jason Blum recently spoke to CBR about the murderous robot on being funny and scary at the same time. He said:

"That was the goal. James [Wan] and his company at Atomic Monster, even starting with Insidious, and actually before that, I don’t think anyone’s as good at really understanding that horror movies have to be scary and funny, scary and fun. If they’re fun, they’re scarier because you get relaxed, and you forget you’re in a horror movie for a second."

He continued:

"As soon as you forget you’re in a horror movie, and then you get scared, it’s way worse… I think it’s terrific, and I think M3GAN is exactly what you just described. It’s fun… I love Paranormal Activity 3, and it’s 50% horror and 50% comedy."

What is M3GAN about?

Directed by Gerard Johnstone, M3GAN follows Gemma, a roboticist at a toy company who creates a lifelike dancing, artificially intelligent doll named M3GAN.

The doll and her orphaned niece Cady quickly bonded over their shared desire to protect Cady once she introduced them. However, when the doll transforms into a murderous maniac, things go wrong.

The film's IMDB description reads:

"A robotics engineer at a toy company builds a life-like doll that begins to take on a life of its own."

Jason Blum and James Wan produced the movie with music helmed by Anthony Willis.

