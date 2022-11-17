"The Chucky of Gen Z": Twitter goes berserk as Universal reportedly considering potential M3GAN sequel

A sequel to the upcoming horror flick, M3GAN, is reportedly being discussed by Universal Pictures, according to The New York Times. M3GAN's trailer has garnered massive popularity on social media ever since it was released, thanks to the doll-dancing sequence.

Fans on Twitter are excited about the news of a potential M3GAN sequel. One user described the titular character as ''the Chucky of Gen Z,'' referring to another popular horror TV series character.

The news comes as a surprise to many, considering M3GAN is yet to be released. It revolves around a roboticist who's developed an artificial doll. The film stars Allison Williams and Violent McGraw, among others, in key roles.

"M3GAN vs Chucky incoming": Netizens demand crossover film

Several fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the potential new sequel for M3GAN. Many seemed excited while some demanded a crossover between Chucky and M3GAN.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

M3GAN's trailer received widespread popularity among fans on social media, thanks to the titular character's dance moves that soon turned into memes and GIFs.

Not many other details about the project are known at this point, but with a sequel already expected, it'll be interesting to see how the story of the upcoming horror film pans out. The movie is expected to drop in theaters on January 6, 2023.

A quick look at M3GAN trailer, plot, and cast

Universal Pictures released the official trailer for the film on October 11, 2022, and it offers a peek into the bizarre and nightmarish world of the film. Gemma is a brilliant roboticist who has programmed an artificial doll. After she decides to look after her niece, whose parents passed away, she seeks the doll's help to ensure her niece has a companion at home.

The plot is clearly established in the trailer, and in the second half, it takes a dramatic turn as the doll seems to come alive, leading to devastating consequences.

Overall, the trailer has a spooky tone that fans of slasher thrillers and horror films would certainly love. Along with the trailer, Universal Pictures also shared a brief description of the film on their YouTube channel:

''M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma (Get Out’s Allison Williams), M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to.''

The synopsis further reads:

''When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw, The Haunting of Hill House), Gemma’s unsure and unprepared to be a parent. Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her MΞGAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems—a decision that will have unimaginable consequences.''

The movie features Allison Williams in the lead role as Gemma, the roboticist who becomes her niece's guardian after the child's parents die in an accident. Starring alongside her in key roles are Violet McGraw, Ronny Chieng, and Brian Jordan Alvarez. Jenna Davis voices the titular character. The movie is directed by Gerard Johnstone from a script penned by Akela Cooper.

