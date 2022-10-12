M3GAN: Killer doll Megan’s dance moves take over Twitter as Universal Pictures drops first trailer

The new trailer for Allison Williams' M3GAN is out, and the biggest talking point on Twitter is the killer doll's creepy dance. The flashy trailer shows the lead character, Megan, an android doll, brutally murdering people while dancing.

Fans on Twitter have gone berserk over Megan's dance moves. One user jokingly mentioned that Megan has been ''programmed to do Fortnite dances when she kills someone.''

C-Span Enthusiast 🌹🤡👉🌐👈🤡🌹 @GaryBonBerry @meetM3GAN I like that the aunt programed M3gan to do fortnite dances when she kills someone @meetM3GAN I like that the aunt programed M3gan to do fortnite dances when she kills someone

Twitterati reacts to killer doll's chilling dance moves in new M3GAN trailer

M3GAN @meetM3GAN



this tweet to chat with me. see u in theaters jan 13. hi, i'm #M3GAN . your new best friend.this tweet to chat with me. see u in theaters jan 13. hi, i'm #M3GAN. your new best friend. ❤️ this tweet to chat with me. see u in theaters jan 13. https://t.co/yalRczZAYP

Many fans took to Twitter to share their views on the new trailer for the horror film M3GAN. Several users spoke about the creepy doll's chilling dance moves. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

C-Span Enthusiast 🌹🤡👉🌐👈🤡🌹 @GaryBonBerry @meetM3GAN I like that the aunt programed M3gan to do fortnite dances when she kills someone @meetM3GAN I like that the aunt programed M3gan to do fortnite dances when she kills someone

The trailer opens with Gemma bringing her niece Cady into her home after her parents' death. It briefly touches upon the various challenges Gemma faces as she needs to look after the little girl now. Gemma, a roboticist, later introduces a robot named M3GAN to Cady.

Gemma orders the doll to protect her niece from ''physical and emotional harm,'' and the two seem to strike a bond. However, things take a frightening turn in the second half when the doll's chilling side is slowly unveiled. M3GAN later goes on a killing spree.

Overall, the trailer has a frightening tone that fans of horror and slasher films will undoubtedly love. Fans of movies like Conjuring and Insidious should certainly check this one out.

A quick look at M3GAN plot and cast

The film revolves around a young woman named Gemma, a roboticist who decides to look after her niece after her parents' death. Her life goes awry after introducing her niece to her project: a robotic doll with a dark side. The official synopsis of the movie, as per Universal Pictures, states:

''M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma (Get Out’s Allison Williams), M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to.''

The description further reads,

''When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw, The Haunting of Hill House), Gemma’s unsure and unprepared to be a parent. Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems—a decision that will have unimaginable consequences.''

The movie stars Allison Williams as Gemma in one of the leading roles. Williams looks in terrific form in the movie's trailer as she effortlessly captures the emotional struggles and conflicts of her character. Apart from M3GAN, Williams is best known for her performances in Girls, Get Out, and A Series of Unfortunate Events, to name a few.

Starring alongside Williams in pivotal supporting roles are Violet McGraw, Ronny Chieng, and Brian Jordan Alvarez, among many others. The film is directed by Gerard Johnstone from a screenplay penned by Akela Cooper. The film is based on a story by Cooper and famous horror film director James Wan.

M3GAN is expected to release in theaters on January 13, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes