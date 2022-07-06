The Conjuring house: 5 quick facts to know about the haunted Rhode Island home

The upcoming season premiere of Mysteries Decoded is all set to take a detailed look at the mysteries surrounding the famous "Conjuring house," the allegedly haunted property in Rhode Island that served as the prime inspiration for James Wan's Conjuring (2013). The famous property was recently sold to a Boston real-estate developer, Jacqueline Nuñez.

The house's rich history has been well documented and represented in popular media for years, including the famed film franchise by New Line Cinema, which has eight films to date. The recent purchase of the house sparked new interest in the haunted property, which has previously been used as a tourist attraction by the couple, Jennifer and Cory Heinzen, after they bought it in 2019. Nuñez purchased the house for $1.52 million and now intends to continue letting the house be open to tourists.

Ahead of the season premiere of Mysteries Decoded, here are five quick facts about the infamous house at 1677 Round Top Road, Harrisville.

Five facts about the "Conjuring House"

Though it is hard to separate reality from fiction in scenarios like this, we have tried to compile verified or testified facts about the Conjuring house, which has captivated horror enthusiasts from around the world for years.

1) The fabled witch, Bathsheba, may have never actually lived in the house

Despite the many stories surrounding Bathsheba, the witch who haunts the Conjuring house, there has been no documentation of her inhabiting the house since the time it was built. Bathsheba was regardless a real person, and as many believe, a witch, but she may have never lived in the house. The rumored witch is buried in Harrisville.

2) The Perron family stayed in the house for years even after the supernatural occurrences

The CW Spiral @TheCWSpiral



In the premiere, P.I. Jennifer Marshall visits the Conjuring House, the home that inspired The Conjuring series, with paranormal researcher Sara Gray to investigate its oldest and most terrifying mysteries. #MysteriesDecoded returns to #TheCW for season 2 on July 6 at 8 p.m.In the premiere, P.I. Jennifer Marshall visits the Conjuring House, the home that inspired The Conjuring series, with paranormal researcher Sara Gray to investigate its oldest and most terrifying mysteries. #MysteriesDecoded returns to #TheCW for season 2 on July 6 at 8 p.m.In the premiere, P.I. Jennifer Marshall visits the Conjuring House, the home that inspired The Conjuring series, with paranormal researcher Sara Gray to investigate its oldest and most terrifying mysteries. https://t.co/Ng7Zw6nOHn

The Perron family, on whose accounts of supernatural occurrences The Conjuring is based, stayed in the house for many years after they reported unnatural incidents. The family moved into the house in 1971 and immediately testified to seeing and hearing unnatural things. They called the Warrens in 1973.

Though some sources say that Andrea Perron, who was only 11 at the time, did see her mother getting possessed, she has also mentioned that she returned to the house many times later and always felt at home.

3) The Heinzens made a three-fold profit selling the Conjuring house

Former Kleva Black🇿🇦 🇿🇦 @SneKhumaloSA Why am I watching The Conjuring in the middle of the night??? Lol scaring myself to death Why am I watching The Conjuring in the middle of the night??? Lol scaring myself to death https://t.co/KBCTforW51

The couple, who moved into the house in 2019 got an offer of $1.52 million from a Boston real-estate developer named Jacqueline Nuñez, 58. They bought the house for a mere $439,000 only two years back. The Heinzens also converted the house into a noteworthy tourist attraction by letting horror enthusiasts rent a room for the night to experience the horror themselves.

4) The Heinzen couple reported multiple supernatural instances in the house

Good Day Sacramento @GoodDaySac 🍿 What's it like inside a real haunted house? Follow researchers to Rhode Island to visit the "Conjuring" house! Tomorrow night at 8PM! 🍿 What's it like inside a real haunted house? Follow researchers to Rhode Island to visit the "Conjuring" house! Tomorrow night at 8PM! https://t.co/WwrvYe3dJJ

The most recent people to inhabit the house also reported seeing and hearing multiple things that were out of the ordinary. The couple reported hearing strange noises, including footsteps and knocks. They have also reported seeing flashes of light in completely dark rooms.

5) Guests need to sign a waiver before staying a night in the "haunted" Conjuring house

According to The Boston Globe, tourists who visit the house and stay a night there need to sign a waiver that mentions the risks of staying in the house. The risks include violent spiritual attacks, spiritual attachments, frightening statements, and unpredictable and surprising situations.

The upcoming episode of Mysteries Decoded, titled Curse of the Conjuring House, will air on July 6, 2022, at 8.00 PM EST.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far