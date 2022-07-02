Chucky Season 2: What do we know so far

The horror series Chucky, inspired by the Child's Play franchise, premiered on SYFY and USA Network last year in October. The show made a run to claim the spot that has long been occupied by the Annabelle/Conjuring franchise, introducing a haunted doll from the movie series that graced the screens in 1988 for the first time.

Helmed by Don Mancini, the writer of Child's Play, the 10-episode Season 1 was a horror feast as it entirely focused on a frightening and cursed doll entity that went around killing people in a disturbing manner. The plot slowly revealed the doll's terrifying history and background.

Season 1 was a huge success as audiences praised the show for bringing back yet another possessed doll to the small screen. Fans have been anticipating a second season ever since, which would be an expansion on the same story. Season 2 of the acclaimed show has been the subject of persistent rumors with fans trying to find as much information about it as possible.

Let's dive what we know so far about Season 2 to satisfy your curiosity.

Chucky Season 2 has been officially announced and it will unleash new terrors

Chucky was officially renewed for Season 2 in November 2021, which was followed by a confirmatory post on SYFY's formal page that revealed an official poster to verify the news for skeptical fans.

While the release date for Chucky Season 2 has not been revealed yet, the new season may premiere in the autumn of 2022. In fact, USA Network even shared a post stating that the show will be back this fall, giving a heads-up to all "#Chucky fans."

The official trailer is not available yet, but a promo teaser premiered in December 2021 and it revealed certain details about the upcoming season of the show.

The previous season's finale saw Alex Vincent's Andy and Christine Elise's Kyle fighting and struggling to destroy all the Chucky-s. The finale also revealed the assembly of Chucky's ultimate army of possessed dolls as a cliffhanger, allowing fans to draw their own conclusions and anticipate the terror that is to come.

Kyle's death piqued the interest of the audience who speculated that Kyle may have survived the event during the climax and will make a startling comeback when it's absolutely necessary. For now, fans are urged to expect a series of shocking and life-threatening situations to crop up in the second season.

About the cast

Jake Wheeler was played by Zackery Arthur, while Chucky was voiced by Brad Dourif in Season 1. Undoubtedly, Arthur will reprise his role as Wheeler as seen in SYFY's official poster. Björgvin Arnarson as Devon Evans and Alyvia Alyn Lind as Lexy Cross, will be appearing as Jake’s best friends in the second season.

Alex Vincent's Andy Barclay, Fiona Dourif's Nica Pierce, and Jennifer Tilly's Tiffany Valentine (Chucky’s bride) are all expected to return for the much-awaited Season 2 of the horror TV series.

Seed of Shucky (2004) star Jennifer Tilly recently made an official Twitter post announcing the comeback of a very significant character, Glen/Glenda, to the franchise for the upcoming season. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's non-binary star Lachlan Watson is the latest addition to the franchise, who is all set to play the role.

Recap of Season 1

The Season 1 finale, which aired in November last year, left a number of story arcs open for Season 2 to address. It seems that Chucky has been occupied with building an army of possessed dolls, despite Andy and Kyle believing that they have destroyed all the dolls.

On the other hand, fans are curious to find out if fan-favorite character Kyle is actually dead or if she will return in an unexpected turn of events. Dourif's Nica Pierce, played by Fiona Dourif, is likewise stuck in a very dangerous situation when Tilly's Tiffany disembowels all of her limbs just in case the doll ever takes command of her body again.

Season 2 of the show will reportedly arrive during the fall of this year.

