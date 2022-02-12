How old is Kiernan Shipka? 'Sabrina' star spotted with John Mayer in LA

Actress Kiernan Shipka was recently spotted on a night out with singer John Mayer in Los Angeles. They were photographed walking out of Hollywood’s popular Tower Bar located inside the Sunset Tower Hotel.

In the photos, the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star can be seen wearing a black jacket and a complimentary miniskirt along with high-heeled boots. One of the pictures also showed Mayer and Shipka exchanging a quick embrace before going their respective ways.

Pop Base FL @TheAwardsFL John Mayer and Kiernan Shipka spotted during a night out in Los Angeles, California. John Mayer and Kiernan Shipka spotted during a night out in Los Angeles, California. https://t.co/qynyJdbFdt

The duo have reportedly shared a good friendship over the years. According to US Weekly, Shipka was previously spotted at Mayer’s Sob Rock listening party at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood. She was also seen at Mayer’s birthday party a few months ago.

The 22-year-old has been linked to filmmaker Christian Coppola for over two years. The latter is reportedly related to The Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola. Kiernan Shipka was also in a relationship with Gary Oldman’s son Charlie Oldman.

Everything to know about Kiernan Shipka

Kiernan Shipka is best known for playing the lead role in 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' (Image via Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Kiernan Shipka is an American actress, best known for playing the role of Sabrina Spellman in the Netflix supernatural series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. She was born on November 10, 1999, and is currently 22 years old.

The Illinois-native made her TV debut with medical drama ER when she was just five months old. She started doing commercial-print modeling as a child and also took ballet classes at five years of age.

Shipka also learnt to play the piano and trained in martial arts during her childhood. She later moved to Los Angeles with her parents, John Young Shipka and Erin Ann, and joined Laurel Springs School for virtual classes.

The actress began her journey in Hollywood after appearing on an episode of Monk in 2006. That same year she also bagged a role in the TV movie The Angriest Man in Suburbia. She also had minor roles in shows like Cory in the House, MADtv and Heroes.

The youngster played the role of Molly in the 2007 film Dimension and also earned her breakthrough role in the popular TV series Mad Men that same year. Shipka portrayed the recurring character of Sally Draper in the first three seasons and later became a regular face of the show from season four to seven.

The artist won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series as part of Mad Men in 2008 and 2009, respectively. Shipka went on to appear in films like Carriers, The Ryan and Randy Show, Squeaky Clean, Very Good Girls, Flowers in the Attic and the The Blackcoat’s Daughter.

She also lent her voice to animated shows like Sofia the First, When Marnie Was There, American Dad!, Neo Yokio, Family Guy and The Legend of Korra. In 2014, Kiernan Shipka was named one of 'The 25 Most Influential Teens of 2014' by Time Magazine.

The actress played the role of B.D. Hyman in the 2017 FX series Feud: Bette and Joan. The following year, Shipka bagged a leading role in Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and gained immense recognition across the globe.

Also Read Article Continues below

She also earned critical acclaim for films like Let It Snow and The Silence. Last year, Shipka reprised her role as Sabrina Spellman in an episode of the popular CW series Riverdale.

Edited by Siddharth Satish