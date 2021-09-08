Who is Kiernan Shipka dating? Fans react as "Sabrina" star sparks rumors with B.J. Novak 

Kiernan Shipka captured the attention of viewers for the first time when she played the role of Sally Draper, the daughter of Mad Men’s self-destructive protagonist Don Draper. The child actress, who grew up in the spotlight, now plays the lead character of Netlfix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

The 21-year-old actress is now being linked to The Office’s Ryan Howard played by B.J. Novak. The rumored couple have been spotted together on several outings in Los Angeles by Instagram’s deuxmoi, and netizens are now concerned.

Many find it strange that the young actress has been spending time with the 42-year-old comedian-actor.

hey what’s happening with kiernan shipka and bj novak pic.twitter.com/wbJOusUc4R — emma (@sapphiccjcregg) September 5, 2021

someone tell me why grown ass man bj novak who i believe is in his 40s is around kiernan shipka and friends who are def younger than 40 pic.twitter.com/PuyBePge15 — maria (@disparate) August 25, 2019

Exploring Kiernan Shipka’s dating history

The Chicago-native was previously linked to Charlie Oldman, son of legendary actor Gary Oldman, in March 2019. The two were spotted having dinner together in West Hollywood and Shipka went on to be Oldman’s date for a movie premiere in LA. The two often flaunted their relationship on Instagram but they never confirmed they were together in public, likely because the relationship did not last long.

After Kiernan Shipka's relationship with the model, she began dating director Christian Coppola in July 2019. Kiernan Shipka appeared on Coppola’s Instagram in April 2019 with her then-boyfriend Charlie Oldman. Shipka and Coppola made their relationship Instagram official when she posted a picture of the two together during a Fendi show in Rome. The picture was captioned “MY LOVE.”

The two celebrated Halloween together in October of that year where they wore matching costumes. She also posted a picture of herself with Coppola on her 20th birthday, which was captioned “I love you.”

Kiernan Shipka is now rumored to be dating The Office alum B.J. Novak and fans are concerned about their 21-year age gap. Novak and Shipka interacted on Twitter in 2014 as well, where she wished him for his birthday. She was 14 years old at the time and he was 35.

@kiernanshipka I'm cool because I know you! — B.J. Novak (@bjnovak) August 1, 2014

Neither of the two have confirmed their relationship as of now.

