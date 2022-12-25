M3GAN (Megan) cast list explored

M3GAN (Megan) is a highly anticipated horror movie that is all set to make its debut in theaters in the United States on January 6, 2023. James Wan and Akela Cooper have served as writers for the movie, while Gerard Johnstone has served as the director.

The official synopsis for the upcoming movie, released by Universal Pictures, reads:

"M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma (Get Out’s Allison Williams), M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to."

The official synopsis further reads:

"When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw, The Haunting of Hill House), Gemma’s unsure and unprepared to be a parent. Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems—a decision that will have unimaginable consequences."

The lead cast list for the movie includes Allison Williams, Ronny Chieng, Jenna Davis and Brian Jordan Alvarez, among others.

The cast of M3GAN boasts some familiar names from the horror genre

Allison Williams as Gemma

Renowned American actress Allison Williams is set to portray the lead character Gemma in M3GAN.

The actress is best known for portraying the role of Rose Armitage in the critically acclaimed 2017 psychological thriller Get Out and Kit Snicket in 2018's TV series A Series of Unfortunate Events.

Allison Williams has also been a significant part of several other notable movies and TV series, including American Dreams, Jake and Amir, The Mindy Project, Sesame Street, The Perfection, Horizon Line, and a few others.

Ronny Chieng as David

Well-known Malaysian actor and comedian Ronny Chieng will be seen playing the role of David in the brand-new horror movie.

The actor is best known for playing the role of Edison "Eddie" Cheng in the 2018 movie Crazy Rich Asians, Sam in the 2021 movie Long Story Short, and Jon Jon in the 2021 movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Ronny Chieng has also been a part of a few other noteworthy movies and TV series, entailing Wish Dragon, Godzilla vs. Kong, Trust, Legally Brown, This is Littleton, Scissor Seven, Doogie Kameāloha, M.D., Ronny Chieng: International Student and a few others.

Jenna Davis as the voice of M3GAN

The highly talented young actress Jenna Davis is all set to give voice to the significant character M3GAN in the movie.

The actress is best known for her portrayal of the character Meg in the 2022 TV series Maggie and Monica in the 2017 TV series Chicken Girls.

Jenna Davis has also been a part of several other well-known movies and TV series, including Keys, Sofia the First, A Girl Named Jo, Infinity Train, Raven's Home, Treehouse Detectives, and a few others.

Brian Jordan Alvarez as Cole

Renowned American filmmaker, comedian and actor Brian Jordan Alvarez is all set to play the pivotal role of Cole in the movie.

The actor is best known for playing the role of Jayson / Robert in the 2017 TV series Get Shorty, Estéfan Gloria in the 2018 TV series Will & Grace and Griffin in the 2016 short film Going Together.

Brian Jordan Alvarez has also been a part of several other short films, TV series and movies, including Come Visit, In The Dark, Everything is Free, Are You Still Singing?, Boys Who Like Books, Grand Hotel, 2 Broke Girls, Black Jesus, RocketJump: The Show and more.

Other actors on the cast list include Violet McGraw as Cady, Jen Van Epps as Tess, Amie Donald as M3GAN, Arlo Green as Ryan, Stephane Garneau-Monten as Kurt, and Michael Saccente as Greg.

Don't forget to catch M3GAN, which will be released in U.S. theaters on January 6, 2023.

