Top 5 movies releasing in January 2023

January 2023 has some very exciting movies lined up for theatrical release. After a long break from theaters during the pandemic, 2022 offered a string of interesting and exciting films that reminded viewers of the fun that cinema has to offer.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Nope, and The Menu were some of the many enjoyable films that pulled a large number of viewers to the theaters. Meanwhile, movies like Avatar: The Way of Water and Babylon managed to attract both cinephiles as well as the general audience. Boasting compelling storylines, these movies were also visually pleasing, which greatly impressed cinema-goers.

With Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and Dune 2 all scheduled for release next year, 2023 also promises to be an exciting year. In fact, January 2023 has an interesting line-up for release to kick-start the new year. Check out the five most popular movies coming to theaters in January 2023.

Distant, Plane, and other top theatrical movie releases of January 2023

1) M3GAN

Over the years, filmmakers have commented extensively and radically on the consequences of artificial intelligence. While some have a fairly optimistic view of what AI can do for the human race, others have warned time and again about the potentially harmful effects of technology. M3GAN attempts to comment on just that in a science fiction narrative.

M3GAN is a doll powered by artificial intelligence that is meant to be a companion to children and an ally to parents. When protagonist Gemma gifts a M3GAN to her young niece, they have to face the unexpected consequences that come with the doll. Combining the genres of sci-fi and horror, M3GAN uses the trope of a terrifying doll and dangerous machine to offer a fresh perspective on the downsides of technological interventions.

M3GAN is set to release in theaters on January 6, 2023.

2) The Old Way

Starring Nicolas Cage, The Old Way is a drama that sees the actor in the role of a gunslinger. When the son of a man he murdered returns to avenge his father's death, the protagonist must take to violence and defend himself after losing his wife and daughter.

The Old Way is being sold as an American Western film scheduled for a January 2023 release, and promises to be the kind of film that hasn't been released in a while. It also stars Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Shiloh Fernandez, and Noah Le Gros in lead roles.

The Old Way will be released on January 6, 2023.

3) A Man Called Otto

Adapted from a novel titled, A Man Called Ove, A Man Called Otto features Tom Hanks as a grumpy old widower who loses all hope and wishes to end his life. However, his attempts are repeatedly hindered by his loud neighbors, which, in turn, leads to an unlikely friendship, offering him hope in life. A Man Called Otto is a comedy-drama that is also expected to be a tear-jerker.

A Man Called Otto is one of the most popular releases scheduled for January 2023 as it stars Tom Hanks in the lead role and is directed by Marc Forster, who is credited with directing a number of book adaptations including Finding Neverland and World War Z.

The film is set to hit theaters across the US on January 13, 2022. However, a limited release in New York and Los Angeles is planned towards the end of December.

4) Plane

Plane follows a pilot, Brodie Torrance, who is forced to land his aircraft on a war-torn island after lightning strikes put his passengers at risk.

However, a group of rebels on the island take some of the passengers hostage, threatening to take their lives. Faced with exceptionally trying circumstances, Torrance turns to a convicted murderer who is being transported on the plane to help him rescue the passengers and get them home safely.

Plane stars Gerard Butler and Mike Colter in lead roles. It is one of the few action thrillers of January 2023, and the trailer of the movie looks promising. What makes it all the more exciting is the prospect of watching the intense drama and action unfold on the big screens. Plane will be releasing on January 13, 2023.

5) Distant

Distant (Image via IMDB)

While Distant is also a science-fiction film like M3GAN, it explores more fantastical elements like alien life and space. It follows an asteroid miner who accidentally lands on an alien planet and must keep himself alive amidst attacks from strange creatures. Further, he has to survive despite a lack of oxygen and overcome other hurdles to find the only other known survivor to get away from the planet.

Distant stars Zachary Quinto and Naomi Scott in lead roles. Although the tropes seem pretty similar to other space movies like The Martian, the added elements of fantasy promise a much more exciting viewing experience.

Distant will release on January 27, 2023.

January 2023 has a good mix of films slated for release. Although the films are all highly anticipated, they differ in genre and themes, making January 2023 a good month to visit the cinemas.

