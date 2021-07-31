What is Gerard Butler's Net Worth in 2021? Actor sues "Olympus Has Fallen" makers as he claims he is owed $10 million 

Gerard Butler has filed a lawsuit against "Olympus Has Fallen (2013)" makers. This news comes just a day after Scarlett Johansson filed a lawsuit against Disney for allegedly breaching her contract by releasing "Black Widow" simultaneously on Disney+.

The "Olympus Has Fallen" star sued the producer of his 2013 hit film on Friday (July 30th) in Los Angeles Superior Court. Butler's lawsuit alleged that the production companies, namely "Millennium Media" and "Padre Nuestro Productions," have not paid him his due of $10 million.

The action star claimed that the filmmakers did not intend to pay him his due cut from the film's net profit.

The lawsuit report also read:

"Producers embarked on a scheme designed to grossly misrepresent the finances of the film to Butler so that Butler would believe that no such payments were due."

Gerard Butler also alleged that the filmmakers understated the profits, and an unreported $8 million was given to the executives. The star had also served as a producer for all the films in the trilogy.

"Olympus has fallen (2013)" has grossed over $170 million in the worldwide box office, while earnings from VOD services and streaming rights are separate. Similarly, the sequel "London Has Fallen (2016)" garnered over $205 million. The third film "Angel Has Fallen (2019)," has earned over $146 million.

The trilogy has earned over $521 million in total.

What is Gerard Butler's Net Worth in 2021?

Gerard Butler (Images via: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

According to Celebritynetworth.com, Gerard Butler is worth around $40 Million.

Gerard Butler started his career with odd jobs before finally becoming a lawyer trainee. However, he was fired a week before earning his license to practice law. The then 25-year old came to London in hopes of breaking into the entertainment industry but could not find any acting roles.

The Scottish star's debut role was in "Mrs. Brown (1997)," which starred Dame Judy Dench and Billy Connolly. Following this, he appeared in movies like the James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) and Tale of the Mummy (1998).

The London native had his first major breakthrough role as and in "Attila (2001)" and as the Phantom in "The Phantom of the Opera (2004)."

The 51-year old actor's most successful film to date is Zack Snyder's "300 (2006)," which grossed over $456 million. Gerard Butler also starred in "P.S. I Love You (2007)," which garnered over $156 million, followed by "The Ugly Truth (2009)," which earned around $322 million.

Gerard Butler properties:

Butler's two-story Manhattan loft. (Image via: Architectural Digest)

In May 2015, the star bought a 3-BHK luxury home in Glasgow, Scotland, for around £ 582,000 (roughly around $378,000). In 2004, Butler also bought a two-story loft in New York for $2.575 million. The actor reportedly spent more than that to convert the manufacturing warehouse into a luxury loft.

Returned to my house in Malibu after evacuating. Heartbreaking time across California. Inspired as ever by the courage, spirit and sacrifice of firefighters. Thank you @LAFD. If you can, support these brave men and women at https://t.co/ei7c7F7cZx. pic.twitter.com/AcBcLtKmDU — Gerard Butler (@GerardButler) November 11, 2018

In 2018, his fortune took a hit when his beloved Malibu house burnt down in the California wildfires. However, Gerard Butler's net worth will grow if he wins the lawsuit and receives his alleged due of $10 Million or more.

