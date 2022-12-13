Explained - Why is Nicolas Cage not in National Treasure: Edge of History?

The first season of the new Disney+ show National Treasure: Edge of History is not expected to include actor Nicolas Cage. According to Screenrant, executive producer Marianne Wibberley stated at SDCC 2022 that because of his busy schedule, Cage is not likely to be repeating his popular character in the first season of the new series, belonging to the same franchise.

Nicolas Cage played the lead role of Benjamin Franklin Gates in the first National Treasure film and its sequel, National Treasure: Book of Secrets. His character has garnered a cult following among fans of the film.

Will fans see a Nicolas Cage cameo in Disney+'s National Treasure: Edge of History season 1?

Nicolas Cage's absence from National Treasure: Edge of History season 1 is quite surprising, considering he played the lead role in the first two films of the franchise. There have also been reports of a third National Treasure film in the works, with Cage starring in the lead role. Though there hasn't been any significant update on the project's progress.

However, not all hope is lost for fans as there's a slim chance of Nicolas Cage making a surprise cameo in the first season. During an interview with Collider, Marianne Wibberley said,

''The dream is absolutely (there). You know, we wanted him to be featured in an episode this season, but his schedule just didn’t work out. So we’ll still try to get him featured in an episode if we get a second season. We’re all about Nic Cage. We love him, and we want him, in the very least, in a cameo.''

As per Giant Freakin Robot, Nicolas Cage is expected to star in the second season. His role in the show and its significance will depend on how the first season ends, but it'll be interesting to see how his character will be explored in the second installment.

The upcoming series will star the young and promising actress Lisette Olivera as protagonist Jess Valenzuela. She will be taking up the lead in Cage's absence. Lisette looks quite impressive in the film's trailer, and it'll be interesting to see how her performance pans out in the series.

More details about National Treasure: Edge of History trailer and plot

National Treasure: Edge of History centers around a young woman named Jess Valenzuela, who goes on an epic adventure as she looks for answers pertaining to her family. As per DMED Media, the official synopsis of the show states:

''Jess Valenzuela’s life is turned upside down when an enigmatic stranger gives her a clue to a centuries-old treasure that might be connected to her long-dead father.''

The description further reads,

''Jess has a knack for solving puzzles, and her skills are put to the test as she and her friends follow a series of clues hidden in American artifacts and landmarks. But can Jess outsmart a black-market antiquities dealer in a race to find history’s greatest lost treasure and unbury the truth about her family’s past?''

Based on the gripping trailer, the show promises to be an out-and-out entertainer. It seems to do complete justice to the original franchise whilst also maintaining its own distinct identity.

National Treasure: Edge of History will be available for streaming on Disney+ on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 3 am ET.

