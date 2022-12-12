Disney+'s new series, National Treasure: Edge of History, is set to drop on the platform on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 3.01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend. The upcoming show will be a continuation of the National Treasure film franchise, which centers on a young woman who sets out on a life-changing adventure as she looks to delve deep into her family's history.

The show features Lisette Olivera in the lead role as Jess Valenzuela along with many others portraying important supporting roles. The series is created by Cormac Wibberley and Marianne Wibberley.

National Treasure: Edge of History on Disney+: Plot, trailer, what to expect, cast, and more details

Disney Plus shared the official trailer for National Treasure: Edge of History on September 11, 2022, and it offers a glimpse of the unique and intriguing world that the show is set in. The gripping trailer opens with Harvey Keitel's character telling protagonist Jess,

''This holds a clue to a treasure of utmost importance. I thought about destroying it a million times, in order to prevent it from falling into the wrong hands.''

The trailer then goes on to briefly depict a number of crucial events set to unfold on the show, but doesn't reveal too many pivotal details that could spoil viewers' experience. The trailer is almost one and a half minutes long and maintains a thrilling tone that action-adventure film fans will certainly enjoy. Here's a short description of the series,

''Jess Valenzuela’s life is turned upside down when an enigmatic stranger gives her a clue to a centuries-old treasure that might be connected to her long-dead father. Jess has a knack for solving puzzles, and her skills are put to the test as she and her friends follow a series of clues hidden in American artifacts and landmarks.''

The description further reads,

''But can Jess outsmart a black-market antiquities dealer in a race to find history’s greatest lost treasure and unbury the truth about her family’s past?''

Based on the synopsis and trailer for National Treasure: Edge of History, viewers can expect a fascinating drama series that explores a number of interesting themes, including family, love, and history, among many others.

The National Treasure franchise began in 2004 with the release of National Treasure, starring Nicolas Cage in the lead role as Benjamin Franklin Gates. The movie focuses on a historian who's on a quest to find treasure.

Although critic reactions to the movie were more mixed, the film turned out to be a commercial success and spawned a sequel titled National Treasure: Book of Secrets, which was also a massive box-office hit.

The upcoming Disney+ series will star Lisette Olivera in the lead role of Jess. Lisette looks in terrific form in the series' trailer and promises to deliver a riveting performance in the show.

Apart from National Treasure: Edge of History, Lisette is best known for her performance in We Need to Do Something, wherein she played the role of Amy. Other key cast members include Lyndon Smith, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Harvey Keitel, and many others.

Don't forget to catch National Treasure: Edge of History on Disney+ on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 3.01 am ET.

