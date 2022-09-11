"You made national treasure... without Nicolas Cage?"- Fans taken aback after National Treasure: Edge of History trailer drop 

The latest trailer of National Treasure: Edge of History shocked fans across the world with a new protagonist, replacing the legendary Nicolas Cage with Lisette Olivera. Sho takes on the role of Jess Morales/Valenzuela. The reaction to this change was massive and could be felt across social media sites around the globe.
The new series will feature a series of brand-new puzzles, storylines, and an action-packed premise. Instead of a third installment in the National Treasure series, the creators have opted for a ten-episode series. This approach is slowly being adopted by many franchises like Star Wars and Cars. However, dropping Nicolas Cage was a decision that came under a lot of scrutiny.
Right after the trailer dropped, social media exploded with tweets and comments about the exclusion of Nicolas Cage. Read on to find out how social media is reacting to this big change.
Twitter explodes with Nicolas Cage's exclusion in National Treasure: Edge of History
After having appeared as such an iconic character in such an iconic series, it is rather bold of the creators of National Treasure to proceed with the new show without the main man. Though both the films with the iconic Nicolas Cage received mixed critical responses, the franchise and Cage's character have still made their way to pop culture recognition.
Disney+ announced the project at its recent D23 expo. The series is set to premiere on December 14, 2022. The absence of Nicolas Cage may be a major issue for most fans, who were hoping to see the 58-year-old in the shoes of Benjamin Franklin Gates. One of the fans aptly summed up the shock in a tweet, saying "You made national treasure... without Nicolas cage?" This is perhaps the most relatable mood on the internet today.
Many others have come to share the same sentiments with tweets mourning and protesting the exclusion of Nicolas Cage from National Treasure: Edge of History.
These reactions aptly show how important Cage was to this franchise. His character, though criticized by critics, was one of the most pivotal parts of the franchise's popularity. Without Cage, there are bound to be many fans who will not be interested in the series.
Many fans have said that Cage is the real national treasure (which isn't technically wrong). It's fair to say that Mr. Cage is weighed down by the unbearable weight of massive talent for now.
The trailer for National Treasure: Edge of History featured the return of the brilliant Harvey Keitel as Peter Sadusky and the introduction of Catherine Zeta-Jones as Billie. Though the trailer was sufficiently well-made and seemed to have enough material for a good series, it will be some time before the fans warm up to the idea of National Treasure without Cage in it.
The new National Treasure series will follow Jess Valenzuela and Billie Pearce in their hunt for three mystic boxes. Jess believes that, according to her father, if she can successfully solve the puzzle, she can learn more about her family and its history.
The series will be a homage to the film series. It will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on December 14, 2022. Stay tuned for more updates.