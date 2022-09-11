"You made national treasure... without Nicolas Cage?"- Fans taken aback after National Treasure: Edge of History trailer drop 

The latest trailer of National Treasure: Edge of History shocked fans across the world with a new protagonist, replacing the legendary Nicolas Cage with Lisette Olivera. Sho takes on the role of Jess Morales/Valenzuela. The reaction to this change was massive and could be felt across social media sites around the globe.

The new series will feature a series of brand-new puzzles, storylines, and an action-packed premise. Instead of a third installment in the National Treasure series, the creators have opted for a ten-episode series. This approach is slowly being adopted by many franchises like Star Wars and Cars. However, dropping Nicolas Cage was a decision that came under a lot of scrutiny.

Hopefully this is good but it still won’t be the same without Cage Disney+ @DisneyPlus #D23Expo #NationalTreasureSeries : Edge of History is streaming December 14, only on #DisneyPlus #NationalTreasureSeries: Edge of History is streaming December 14, only on #DisneyPlus. 📜 #D23Expo https://t.co/YnzITa2PAM You’ll always be my National Treasure Nicolas Cage!Hopefully this is good but it still won’t be the same without Cage twitter.com/disneyplus/sta… You’ll always be my National Treasure Nicolas Cage! Hopefully this is good but it still won’t be the same without Cage twitter.com/disneyplus/sta…

Right after the trailer dropped, social media exploded with tweets and comments about the exclusion of Nicolas Cage. Read on to find out how social media is reacting to this big change.

Twitter explodes with Nicolas Cage's exclusion in National Treasure: Edge of History

After having appeared as such an iconic character in such an iconic series, it is rather bold of the creators of National Treasure to proceed with the new show without the main man. Though both the films with the iconic Nicolas Cage received mixed critical responses, the franchise and Cage's character have still made their way to pop culture recognition.

Disney+ announced the project at its recent D23 expo. The series is set to premiere on December 14, 2022. The absence of Nicolas Cage may be a major issue for most fans, who were hoping to see the 58-year-old in the shoes of Benjamin Franklin Gates. One of the fans aptly summed up the shock in a tweet, saying "You made national treasure... without Nicolas cage?" This is perhaps the most relatable mood on the internet today.

Many others have come to share the same sentiments with tweets mourning and protesting the exclusion of Nicolas Cage from National Treasure: Edge of History.

Brandon Gallawa @meshuggadaddy I just can’t even comprehend making anything related to National Treasure without Nicolas Cage involved. Bonkers! I just can’t even comprehend making anything related to National Treasure without Nicolas Cage involved. Bonkers!

Ginny-Wan Kenobi✨ @Ginnysays I just think National Treasure is not National Treasure without Nicolas Cage I just think National Treasure is not National Treasure without Nicolas Cage

Splattershrek @Splatter_Shrek #DisneyPlusDay #D23Expo Imagine making a National Treasure series but not hiring Nicolas Cage. Literally the best part of those movies. #NationalTreasureEdgeOfHistory Imagine making a National Treasure series but not hiring Nicolas Cage. Literally the best part of those movies. #NationalTreasureEdgeOfHistory #DisneyPlusDay #D23Expo

National Treasure without Nicolas Cage.

Nicolas Cage IS the national treasure.

#D23Expo2022 This is appalling, disgusting and a disgrace.National Treasure without Nicolas Cage.Nicolas Cage IS the national treasure. This is appalling, disgusting and a disgrace.National Treasure without Nicolas Cage.Nicolas Cage IS the national treasure.#D23Expo2022

Quest Mode Games @QuestModeGames Nicolas Cage is a national treasure and should also be in the new National Treasure. Nicolas Cage is a national treasure and should also be in the new National Treasure.

These reactions aptly show how important Cage was to this franchise. His character, though criticized by critics, was one of the most pivotal parts of the franchise's popularity. Without Cage, there are bound to be many fans who will not be interested in the series.

I think im BiG MEECH @rebel_sham im sorry but i don’t want a national treasure without nicolas cage running around being annoying in it. they can keep this new one. im sorry but i don’t want a national treasure without nicolas cage running around being annoying in it. they can keep this new one.

Coralie Joy @8littlemuses @leohoratio someone call Nicolas Cage our National Treasure needs to be rescued @leohoratio someone call Nicolas Cage our National Treasure needs to be rescued

Many fans have said that Cage is the real national treasure (which isn't technically wrong). It's fair to say that Mr. Cage is weighed down by the unbearable weight of massive talent for now.

The trailer for National Treasure: Edge of History featured the return of the brilliant Harvey Keitel as Peter Sadusky and the introduction of Catherine Zeta-Jones as Billie. Though the trailer was sufficiently well-made and seemed to have enough material for a good series, it will be some time before the fans warm up to the idea of National Treasure without Cage in it.

The new National Treasure series will follow Jess Valenzuela and Billie Pearce in their hunt for three mystic boxes. Jess believes that, according to her father, if she can successfully solve the puzzle, she can learn more about her family and its history.

The series will be a homage to the film series. It will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on December 14, 2022. Stay tuned for more updates.

