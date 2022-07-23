Fans demand Nicolas Cage as Disney drops new teaser trailer for National Treasure: Edge of History

Disney finally released a teaser trailer for National Treasure: Edge of History on July 21, 2022. The upcoming sequel, which will be a series, will continue from where the Nicolas Cage blockbusters left off. The adventure will now follow a different set of characters who embark on an implausible historical journey.

The connection between the sequel and Cage's movies will probably be through Justin Bartha and Harvey Keitel, who will be returning for the sequel series.

Fans of Nicholas Cage's Benjamin Gates and his eccentric and wild adventures were excited by the news of National Treasure all set to come back with a sequel. But the teaser trailer of the series sequel, which has no trace of Benjamin Gates, has been a tad disappointing for viewers.

Watch the teaser trailer and fan reactions here

Despite talks of a Cage-led National Treasure 3 going around for some time, given the tremendous box office success of the National Treasure movies, the film never came to being.

So now, the only thing fans can now hold out hope for is the sequel series, National Treasure: Edge of History. Since the teaser trailer dropped yesterday, Twitter has been flooded with fan reactions, and most are disappointed not to find their beloved star Nicholas Cage reprising his legendary role as Gates.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

Chris Buie @filmstocked Watching new National Treasure content without Nic Cage

Watching new National Treasure content without Nic Cage https://t.co/IS7QX3AQM0

First teaser trailer for NATIONAL TREASURE: EDGE OF HISTORY The series (not starring Nic Cage) will premiere soon to Disney+ https://t.co/cxZB6JGdBI You had me until “not starring Nic Cage” twitter.com/lightscamerapo… You had me until “not starring Nic Cage” twitter.com/lightscamerapo…

First teaser trailer for NATIONAL TREASURE: EDGE OF HISTORY The series (not starring Nic Cage) will premiere soon to Disney+ https://t.co/cxZB6JGdBI National Treasure without Nic Cage is like Batman with no Batman twitter.com/LightsCameraPo… National Treasure without Nic Cage is like Batman with no Batman twitter.com/LightsCameraPo…

Austin @AustinPlanet How I feel about Disney making a National Treasure series without Nic Cage. #SDCC How I feel about Disney making a National Treasure series without Nic Cage. #SDCC https://t.co/xHJcgey9VR

Fans are disappointed with Disney for making a Nation Treasure feature without bringing back the legendary character of Benjamin Gates.

However, there is still hope because if Edge of History manages to make it to more seasons, we may see our favorite Benjamin Gates drop by for a surprise cameo appearance.

Moreover, it cannot be ruled out either that Cage will not be appearing in the upcoming season of the series. There is a chance that a guest appearance has been shot, but the news is not revealed yet. This would not be surprising as Disney Plus original shows do have a penchant for doing this. The Star Wars and Marvel Cinematic Universe features are evidence enough of this.

What is the plot for National Treasure: Edge of History? When will the series premiere?

Edge of History, the upcoming feature in the National Treasure franchise, is set to follow Jess Morales, a young treasure hunter. He embarks on an adventure to discover secrets about her family's mysterious past and save a precious Pan-American treasure.

The teaser has given glimpses of the kind of mystery we can anticipate in the series. There is a mysterious box with eccentric markings that piques the adventurer's interest. We also see a map revealing Tenochtitlan, an ancient city-state presumed to have been built by the Aztecs around 1325, but which later became the site for Mexico City.

National Treasure: Edge of History star Lisette Alexis in the lead role. She will be joined by Catherine Zeta-Jones, Zuri Reed, Jordan Rodrigues, Antonio Cipriano, Jake Austin Walker, Lyndon Smith, and Justin Bartha. Moreover, Harvey Keitel and Justin Bartha will join the new cast, reprising their original roles.

Sadly, there is no release date announced for the Disney series yet.

Directed by Mira Nair and based on scripts by Rick Muirragui, National Treasure: Edge of History is coming soon on Disney Plus.

