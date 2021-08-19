"National Treasure": Larry David trends after screaming at Alan Dershowitz in a grocery store over Trump association

Seinfield co-creator Larry David found himself on the Twitter trending page after reportedly screaming at American criminal lawyer Alan Dershowitz over the latter’s association with former US President Donald Trump.

The former friends reportedly met at the Chilmark General Store in Martha’s Vineyard and got involved in a heated argument about Dershowitz’s political ties. According to Page Six, Alan Dershowitz began the exchange by saying:

“We can still talk, Larry.”

In response, an enraged Larry David replied:

“No. No. We really can’t. I saw you. I saw you with your arm around Pompeo! It’s disgusting!”

The comedian referred to Mike Pompeo, who served as the Secretary of State for the Trump administration. Alan Dershowitz went on to defend himself, saying he greeted Pompeo because he was Dershowitz’s former student at Harvard Law School:

“He’s my former student. I greet all of my former students that way. I can’t greet my former students?”

However, Larry David remained unconvinced and stated:

“It’s disgusting. Your whole enclave — it’s disgusting. You’re disgusting!”

As news of Larry David and Alan Dershowitz’s public feud made the rounds online, netizens flocked to Twitter to praise the former for calling out the lawyer. Many even called Larry David a “National Treasure” on social media.

LARRY DAVID: NATIONAL TREASURE https://t.co/pFfW5W7Vag — sailently judging you (@saibellanyc) August 18, 2021

Meanwhile, some users also hilariously compared the scenario with Larry David’s HBO comedy series, Curb Your Enthusiasm.

After Larry David walked away, Alan Dershowitz reportedly took off his shirt to display another shirt that he wore underneath. The graphic on the tee read, “It’s The Constitution Stupid!”

The latter reportedly stormed off from the venue in a Volvo after the heated exchange.

Twitter reacts to Larry David and Alan Dershowitz’s public feud

Seinfield co-creator and Curb Your Enthusiasm star, Larry David (Image via Getty Images)

Larry David and Alan Dershowitz were reportedly longtime friends. The duo reportedly became friends through their mutual allegiance to the US Democratic Party.

However, the friendship reportedly hit a rough patch after Alan Dershowitz became a defense team member during Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial in January 2020.

After getting involved in a verbal beef in Martha’s Vineyard, the former friends recently took the internet by storm. Dershowitz also confirmed the incident. The former Harvard professor told Page Six:

“It wasn’t funny at all. I was worried that he was going to have a stroke… While he [Larry David] was writing bad jokes, I was helping to bring about peace in the Middle East. What has he done?”

Dershowitz also clarified that he admires Mike Pompeo for his work to bring peace in the Middle East. The lawyer also ended up calling Larry David a “knee-jerk radical” and mentioned that he had also voted for Joe Biden:

“Larry is a knee-jerk radical. He takes his politics from Hollywood. He doesn’t read a lot. He doesn’t think a lot… I’m a liberal Democrat and I voted for Biden just as enthusiastically as Larry did.”

Several social media users took to Twitter to appreciate Larry David for his effort after the public confrontation. The comedian is often appreciated for being vocal about denouncing the Trump government.

It’s Larry David for me. — Jaime Primak (@JaimePrimak) August 19, 2021

larry david for life. — Rif (@rifkoosh) August 19, 2021

Very happy to see Larry David trending for all the right reasons — Brittany King (@brittkingz) August 19, 2021

Larry David yelling at Dershowitz needs to make it into Curb Your Enthusiasm — Kathleen Wolak (@wolak_kathleen) August 19, 2021

Oh man. I always loved me some Larry David but now? He's an ICON! https://t.co/5mRSxktr2M — mike sax (@TreasonHappens) August 19, 2021

Larry David really is a national treasure. — Marc Goldstein (@goldy881) August 18, 2021

I hope that Larry David and Alan Dershowitz Martha’s Vineyard grocery store fracas makes it into the next season of curb your enthusiasm — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) August 19, 2021

Larry David screaming at Alan Dershowitz in the grocery store is just the saving grace that 2021 needed. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) August 19, 2021

Larry David. That’s it. That’s the tweet. — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) August 19, 2021

Larry David is an absolute legend. — Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) August 19, 2021

Larry David screaming at Dershowitz? Now that makes me happy! https://t.co/uXqsHyoaHm — Brian O'Sullivan (@osullivanauthor) August 18, 2021

Larry David curbed Alan Dershowitz 😂 https://t.co/iv2XwcI1XW — Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) August 18, 2021

Larry David: national treasure 😂🏆 https://t.co/rZYDeip2Fz — Goldburn P. Maynard Jr. (@deathntaxesprof) August 19, 2021

Larry David publicly screams at Alan Dershowitz and calls him “disgusting” for his ties to Trump, Pompeo, and his whole enclave.



I didn’t think I could ❤️ Larry David any more than I do. #DemVoice1 #OneV1https://t.co/qjIU5tDgJg — Natalie (@Nat4Democracy) August 18, 2021

Despite the heated confrontation, Alan Dershowitz reportedly told Page Six he is ready to reconcile his friendship with Larry David only if the latter properly acknowledges the issue:

“I won’t get into a screaming match with him. If he wants to scream, he’ll have to scream alone.”

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Larry David will address the situation or react to Alan Dershowitz’s statements.

Edited by Srijan Sen