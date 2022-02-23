Why is Twosday trending on Twitter? Palindrome and Ambigram meaning explained as netizens celebrate unique date

February 22, 2022 is being hailed as 'Twosday' on social media for its significance. The date becomes an eight-digit palindrome when written in the DD/MM/YYYY format. The event of a palindromic date is extremely rare in the upcoming years, a fact which made people cherish the date even more.

The last such palindrome was on 11/11/11, and the next upcoming such date will be on February 3, 2030, i.e., 03/02/2030. Earlier on February 2, another palindrome date occurred. However, these dates have not yet generated as much hype as this week's Tuesday.

The date is also an ambigram and spawned multiple celebrations in some locations, like Las Vegas, Nevada.

Twosday trending on Twitter: Significance of the day explained

February 22, 2022 is also a Tuesday, and the digits mostly include twos. The date is a palindrome as it can be read backwards as well, and it would still not change its meaning. Meanwhile, this date is also an ambigram, which refers to any visual that would read the same whilst being upside down.

With the combination of the date being both an ambigram and a palindrome, a similar rare occasion will reportedly be repeated only around four centuries later. According to the National Weather Service, the next such event with twos on a Tuesday will occur on a Tuesday in 2422.

Online reaction to Twosday

The date's significance is proven by the memes spawned by the special date. Since 2019, a Twitter page has been tracking the countdown for this date. Furthermore, the page has its official website with a live countdown to Tuesday.

While other important dates are celebrated at midnight, according to the official countdown, this date will be celebrated from 22.22 (or 10:22 pm).

Massimo @Rainmaker1973 Today's date is probably the date itself: and the so-called “Twosday” falls on a Tuesday, no less. It happened once before in the year 1011, but after today it will never happen again. It's a palindrome and an ambigram [read more: buff.ly/2AHQVYv Today's date is probably the date itself: and the so-called “Twosday” falls on a Tuesday, no less. It happened once before in the year 1011, but after today it will never happen again. It's a palindrome and an ambigram [read more: buff.ly/2AHQVYv] https://t.co/aTCKTiGIJb

NASA @NASA



Our Double Asteroid Redirection Test is on its way to a binary asteroid system: Didymos and Dimorphos. This year, the Happy #TwosDay ... FROM SPACE!Our Double Asteroid Redirection Test is on its way to a binary asteroid system: Didymos and Dimorphos. This year, the #DARTMission will impact the smaller of the two in the first-ever demo of asteroid deflection technology: go.nasa.gov/3BGFUSQ Happy #TwosDay... FROM SPACE! Our Double Asteroid Redirection Test is on its way to a binary asteroid system: Didymos and Dimorphos. This year, the #DARTMission will impact the smaller of the two in the first-ever demo of asteroid deflection technology: go.nasa.gov/3BGFUSQ https://t.co/ckJiNKunvt

Google @Google #HeyGoogle , remind me to make a wish at 2:22pm on this Twosday. #HeyGoogle, remind me to make a wish at 2:22pm on this Twosday.

MrG. @TruthFinderJ832

#palindrome #Twosday There will never be a day like 2today on this Feb 22nd, 2022. There will never be a day like 2today on this Feb 22nd, 2022. #palindrome #Twosday https://t.co/uOF9cnqcsY

Telepurte @Telepeturtle now THIS is twosday now THIS is twosday https://t.co/IWzqP6SU12

🔮✨ @TheOracIeReadsU Today is 22/02/2022. Only once in a lifetime will we see six 2s together on a calendar date. Twosday won't happen again for another 400 years in 2422. In Numerology, Number 2 signifies a union. The universe is telling us to choose cooperation over competition so that we all rise. Today is 22/02/2022. Only once in a lifetime will we see six 2s together on a calendar date. Twosday won't happen again for another 400 years in 2422. In Numerology, Number 2 signifies a union. The universe is telling us to choose cooperation over competition so that we all rise.

Netflix Geeked @NetflixGeeked In honor of Twosday Tuesday, here’s an image of Number 2 on 2/22/22 ☂️ In honor of Twosday Tuesday, here’s an image of Number 2 on 2/22/22 ☂️ https://t.co/ykiJj73uwN

Furthermore, Google also celebrated the day with confetti falling from the top of the website page with the message, "Happy Twosday 2You!"

The next such palindromic day will be a Friday on the leap day of 2092, i.e., on February 29, 2092.

