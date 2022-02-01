Giggity 420 trend explained as netizens Google TikToker

19-year-old TikToker Giggity4204, also known as Bubbles, recently posted a video that baited viewers into googling her username. However, people soon realized that they were tricked as the search amounted to nothing on the search engine.

Netizens believe the video was made to lure followers into driving traffic towards Giggity4204's social media accounts. If this was the case, it certainly worked, as the video has amassed over 2 million times and 100,000 likes at the time of writing.

Other creators are now making their own version of 'Giggity4204'

Late last week, Giggity4204 shared a video on her TikTok account that showed her in a tyre store. The video cuts off in the middle and transitions to show a screen recording of the TikToker's phone, Google-searching 'Giggity 420'. But the video ends before the search results show up.

The post made people curious about the search results. Many expected the results to be inappropriate, considering how Bubbles presented the video. Intrigued followers hopped onto the internet and Googled the term, only to find nothing related to the creator. However, this made the term trend on both social media and the Google search engine.

The video went viral and created the 'Giggity 420' trend. Other creators, who took inspiration from the video, are now creating their own version of the trend.

TikTokers creating their own version of the trend (Image via TikTok/@belleolivia3_, @itsfliplol and @eatmoremochi)

Fans who fell for the bait went back to the video and left a comment to warn the others. Some of the comments read:

“Everyone done got played.”

“Don’t fall for the trap.”

“Nothing shows up.”

Mariano's walk from Encanto is the latest trend going viral on TikTok

Another recent trend that is going viral on the app is Mariano's walk from the Disney movie, Encanto. Mariano is the character that fell in love with Isabela, and asks her to marry him. When he and his family come down to have lunch at Isabela's place, Mariano can be seen walking in a rather peculiar manner.

This caught TikTok user @moos.blues' eye, who pointed it out in one of her Tiktok videos. Another creator, @tacoboutruru recreated the walk in one of his TikToks, which garnered over 7 million views.

The walk is now trending on the app, with people trying to put their own scenarios and reasoning behind the gait.

