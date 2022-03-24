Nicolas Cage net worth: Actor's fortune explored as he reveals how he paid off massive debts

Nicolas Cage recently spoke to GQ magazine about his career and journey from acting in blockbusters to video-on-demand releases. He stated that he took jobs to pay his debts. Cage said:

“The phone stopped ringing. It was like, ‘What do you mean we’re not doing National Treasure 3? It’s been 14 years. Why not?’ Well, ‘Sorcerer’s Apprentice didn’t work, and Ghost Rider didn’t really sell tickets. And Drive Angry, that just came and went.”

Following his father’s demise in 2009, he took care of his mother, Joy Vogelsang, and faced some financial troubles. He recalled that he spent $20,000 a month trying to keep his mother out of a mental institution. Although Vogelsang died in 2021, Cage paid off his debts about a year and a half ago.

chris evans @notcapnamerica



He says even though they weren't great, he never phoned his performances in. Nicolas Cage spent years doing straight to VOD movies to pay off massive debts after he blew his $150M fortune & ended up more than $6M in the hole to the IRS and other creditors.He says even though they weren't great, he never phoned his performances in. toofab.com/2022/03/23/nic… Nicolas Cage spent years doing straight to VOD movies to pay off massive debts after he blew his $150M fortune & ended up more than $6M in the hole to the IRS and other creditors.He says even though they weren't great, he never phoned his performances in.toofab.com/2022/03/23/nic…

Zack Sharf @ZSharf Nicolas Cage starred in VOD films to get out of debt, but he stresses: “When I was doing [them] I still had to find something in them to give it my all...I never phoned it in. There was a misconception that I was just doing it and not caring. I was caring" variety.com/2022/film/news… Nicolas Cage starred in VOD films to get out of debt, but he stresses: “When I was doing [them] I still had to find something in them to give it my all...I never phoned it in. There was a misconception that I was just doing it and not caring. I was caring" variety.com/2022/film/news…

The Gone in 60 Seconds star said that he was still interested in the movies he was making, even if they were not destined to be successful at the box office. He added:

“When I was doing four movies a year, back to back to back, I still had to find something in them to be able to give it my all. They didn’t work, all of them. Some of them were terrific, like Mandy, but some of them didn’t work. But I never phoned it in. So if there was a misconception, it was that. That I was just doing it and not caring. I was caring.”

Nicolas Cage’s net worth explored

At the beginning of his career, Nicolas Cage appeared in several films during the 80s and 90s like Vampire’s Kiss, Honeymoon in Vegas, Red Rock West, and others. John Willis’ Screen World also listed him as one of the twelve Promising New Actors of 1984.

Nicolas Cage spent a lot after his income increased from doing movies (Image via Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 58-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $25 million. His net worth was around $100 million at a time, and he earned $200 million from his movie salaries.

Between 1996 and 2011, the G-Force actor earned more than $150 million from his movies. He was paid $16 million for Snake Eyes, $20 million for Gone in Sixty Seconds, $20 million for Windtalkers, $20 million for National Treasure, and the list continues.

However, his spending habits increased as his income skyrocketed. He went on a spending spree between 2000 and 2007 and purchased 15 personal homes, a $7 million private island in the Bahamas, four luxury yachts, some exotic cars, a $30 million private jet, several pieces of art, jewels, and a 67-million-year old dinosaur skull.

The IRS filed a federal tax lien on a property owned by Nicolas Cage in New Orleans in 2009. He had reportedly failed to pay around $6.2 million in federal income taxes, and he then filed a $20 million lawsuit against his business manager, accusing him of negligence and fraud.

Cage will next appear in the black comedy action film, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Directed by Tom Gormican, the movie is scheduled for release on April 22, 2022.

Edited by Shaheen Banu