David Solomon net worth: Goldman Sachs' CEO's fortune explored as he's set to DJ at Lollapalooza 2022

David Solomon has been chosen to perform at this year’s Lollapalooza music festival as DJ D-Sol. He would join singers like Dua Lipa, Metallica, Doja Cat, and Green Day at the four-day event.

Although he has been performing at nightclubs and music festivals across New York, Miami, and The Bahamas, Lollapalooza will be his biggest performance to date.

🦇 semi-goth mom  @the_meghaning I was today years old when I learned that the 60-year old CEO of Goldman Sachs DJs semi-pro, formerly as D-sol and now as David Solomon. Coming to Lollapalooza this year

I mean, yeet the rich, but let them spin, man

David Solomon’s net worth explored

David Solomon is mostly known as the CEO of Goldman Sachs (Image via Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Also known as David Michael Solomon, he has been the CEO of Goldman Sachs since October 2018 and the chairman of the bank since January 2019. He was previously the president and chief operating officer from 2017 to 2018 and the joint head of the investment banking division from 2006 to 2016.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 59-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $100 million. He has earned a lot of wealth as an investment banker and Goldman’s CEO.

Solomon listed his apartment in New York City for $24 million in 2016. He then purchased a house in Aspen, Colorado for $4 million in 2004 and listed it for $36 million in 2016.

David earned $23 million in total compensation in 2018 and his base salary is around $2 million. He currently owns around 230,000 shares of Goldman and a price per share of almost $210, his stake is worth around $50 million before taxes.

He received an $11.85 million compensation package in January 2017 and January 2018. He was then granted compensation worth $27.5 million in March 2020 and this was made up of his base salary of $2 million and a cash bonus of $7.65 million. He was also granted a long-term incentive of $17.85 million.

David Solomon has also accumulated a lot of wealth as a DJ and has produced a variety of EDM. He has performed at nightclubs and music festivals and released a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s Don’t Stop in 2018.

The Hartsdale, New York native also founded Payback Records in 2018 in partnership with Big Beat/Atlantic Records. All the earnings of the record label are contributed towards charitable causes related to addiction, hunger relief, and Covid-19.

David released his original music through Payback Records and the record label released the single Break This Habit featuring Kiko Bun by house DJ Oliver Heldens in partnership with Heldeep Records.

In brief, about Lollapalooza 2022

Lollapalooza will feature performances by some famous faces like Dua Lipa, Metallica, Doja Cat, and others.

Reports say that more than 170 bands will be performing at the festival that is scheduled to be held from July 28 to 31 at Grant Park. Chicago artists like 100 Gecs, Horsegirl, Jackie Hayes, and others will represent Grant Park this year.

The festival will also mark the return of Kidzapalooza, an interactive music playground featuring family-friendly performances, activities, music, dance workshops, and more.

The Bonus Tracks stage will also return. It is an area within Grant Park where community, dancing, mindfulness, and inclusivity drive each day’s programming.

