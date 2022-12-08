''Fits perfectly'': M3GAN fans react to Bella Poarch's Dolls featured in new trailer

Upcoming film M3GAN got its second trailer on Thursday, December 8, and provided a better insight into Amie Donald’s murderous titular character. Aided by Bella Poarch’s song Dolls in the background, the clip showed M3GAN's villainous and creepy streak and had its moments of twisted humor, too.

Viewers were awed by the mix and took to the social media space to express their feelings. They particularly loved the usage of Poarch's song and remarked how it was fitting like a glove with the premise of the trailer.

Directed by Gerard Johnstone, the sci-fi horror film has a bunch of horror experts backing it. For instance, the screenplay and story have been penned by Malignant writer Akela Cooper. She’s accompanied by The Conjuring franchise creator James Wan in the story.

As for the production team, horror virtuoso Jason Blum is bankrolling the movie via his Blumhouse Productions. Wan’s Atomic Monster Productions and Divide/Conquer are the co-producers.

The film is slated to hit theaters on January 6, 2023.

Bella Poarch's Dolls is perfect for M3GAN, comment fans

As soon as the trailer hit the online space, awestruck fans took to social media and flooded it with comments.

One user said on YouTube:

“When i saw the trailer and heard the song i screamed bella and confused everyone at my house because i'm the only person who listens to her music in my house. Bella's song fits the movie so well!!!”

Check out some other reactions below:

Burakku Flash @BurakkuFlash @meetM3GAN Okay. I can see how this is the progressional upgrade in the “Doll” Horror franchises. The whoever picked the song for the movie deserves an award too. @meetM3GAN Okay. I can see how this is the progressional upgrade in the “Doll” Horror franchises. The whoever picked the song for the movie deserves an award too. https://t.co/OIB03Hvbu7

lani! @gnfstotem @meetM3GAN using bella’s song “dolls” was the best decision they could’ve made @meetM3GAN using bella’s song “dolls” was the best decision they could’ve made

🌼𝖄𝖘𝖆𝖇𝖊𝖑𝖑𝖆 𝕱𝖗𝖆𝖓𝖈𝖎𝖓𝖊🌼 @SavedBy_D_Bella @UniversalPics Will you sell m3gan dolls as merch? Will you sell m3gan dolls as merch? @UniversalPics 🌼Will you sell m3gan dolls as merch?🌼

ASB @ASBmoxie @meetM3GAN This looks absolutely bananas, and I love it! @meetM3GAN This looks absolutely bananas, and I love it!

While many were excited to hear their favorite artist's song, others praised the trailer in general.

jimanator @jimanator3 @meetM3GAN Its a realy good trailer cant wait for the movie @meetM3GAN Its a realy good trailer cant wait for the movie

Newt @newt_kiters @meetM3GAN Just cannot wait to see you at the flicks #M3GAN so excited @meetM3GAN Just cannot wait to see you at the flicks #M3GAN so excited 😆

Gacha @gachaclubdragon @meetM3GAN I can’t wait I’m so hyped m3gan pls be my BFF I’m begging you @meetM3GAN I can’t wait I’m so hyped m3gan pls be my BFF I’m begging you

OldeStyleGM @OldeStyleGm

I would so be her bff and give fist bumps when she handles those that stress me out. @meetM3GAN This is why things like this never happen to meI would so be her bff and give fist bumps when she handles those that stress me out. @meetM3GAN This is why things like this never happen to meI would so be her bff and give fist bumps when she handles those that stress me out.

As per IMDb, the synopsis of the upcoming movie reads as:

A robotics engineer at a toy company builds a life-like doll that begins to take on a life of its own.

The trailer for M3GAN, lasting 2:18 minutes, starts with Gemma (Allison Williams) bringing in a prototype of a life-like programmed doll to be the “greatest companion” to her orphaned niece, Cady (Violet McGraw).

M3GAN @meetM3GAN

wired: best friends forever

inspired: nothing will ever come between us tired: best friendswired: best friends foreverinspired: nothing will ever come between us tired: best friends ✨wired: best friends forever 💕inspired: nothing will ever come between us 🔪

The Model 3 Generative Android, shortened as M3GAN, eventually becomes “self-aware and overprotective of Cady” and makes its first kill when a bully irritates her friend.

The trailer progresses to show how Gemma, who is a brilliant roboticist attached to a toy company, freaks out when M3GAN walks into her room silently. A few moments of dark humor attempt to lighten up the trailer when M3GAN breaks into a dance before murdering a man.

Chris Gardner @chrissgardner 🏼 🏼 🏼 🏼 Ok, the Taylor Swift x #M3GAN dance just happened inside the theater and it’s even better the second time. Ok, the Taylor Swift x #M3GAN dance just happened inside the theater and it’s even better the second time. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/8oeqWNzPwy

Dolls's lyrics further add to the eeriness around the movie, and its upbeat music provides a solid and confusing tone to the trailer.

Overall, the two promotional clips released so far have proficiently upped the excitement surrounding the movie.

What is Bella Poarch's song Dolls all about?

Dolls was released in August this year, to positive remarks from critics and listeners.

While speaking to Variety earlier this year, Poarch, a TikTok superstar, said the song aims to provide courage to those getting tormented by bullies.

“Dolls is more about revenge and the satisfaction of fighting back. It’s about not letting the bullies get to you, and helping one another.”

The official music video of the number, directed by Andrew Donoho, has received a stunning 16 million views so far on YouTube. It features cameos from artists like Chloe Cherry, Bretman Rock, Madison Beer, YouTube star Sykkuno, and Grimes.

