5 top horror movies releasing in 2023

It's pretty impossible to imagine a world without horror movies and we hope that 2023 gives us some spectacular ones.

In 2022, we saw some terrific horror flicks with extremely creative stories that managed to scare our socks off. Some of these films were Nope, Scream, The Requin, The Coven, Those Who Walk Away, Umma, X, and many more.

With the increase in production value, special effects, and new editing techniques, modern horror has managed to captivate the audience and has proved to be one of the best genres in cinema.

Scream 6, The Nun 2, and 3 other highly anticipated horror movies of 2023

1) M3GAN (January 6)

M3GAN follows the story of Gemma, a roboticist who creates a humanoid-like toy named M3GAN with artificial intelligence. She gifts M3GAN to her orphaned niece and the robot grows close to the child and takes care of her. It is later revealed how dangerous and psychotic M3GAN can turn out to be.

Although Hollywood isn't new to the "killer robot/doll" concept, M3GAN truly looks unique.

The IMDB description of the movie reads:

"A robotics engineer at a toy company builds a life-like doll that begins to take on a life of its own."

2) Scream 6 (March 10)

Scream 6 will follow the previous film's survivors as they try and start afresh in New York. Samantha, Tara, Chad, and Mindy are back and still getting tormented by Ghostface.

Jenna Ortega became a household name after the success of Wednesday and has been dubbed the "Next Big Thing" by The Hollywood Reporter.

The IMDB description of the movie reads:

"In the next installment, the survivors of the Ghostface killings leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter in New York City."

3) The Nun 2 (September 8)

Our favorite witch from the 21st century, Valak, will finally return with The Nun 2 in 2023. It will be a sequel to 2018’s The Nun, and will also be the 9th film in The Conjuring Universe.

The story takes place in 1956 France and will once again see Sister Irene battle the horrifying Valak.

The IMDB description of the previous movie reads:

"A priest with a haunted past and a novice on the threshold of her final vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate the death of a young nun in Romania and confront a malevolent force in the form of a demonic nun."

4) The Exorcist (October 13)

Directed by David Gordon Green, the 2023 film will serve as a sequel to the iconic 1973 movie. Ellen Burstyn, who appeared in the previous film, will make an appearance in the upcoming movie as well and will be joined by Leslie Odom Jr., Ellen Burstyn, and Nedim Jahić.

Of course, the Pazuzu demon will always have an important role to play when it comes to The Exorcist.

The official IMDB synopsis of the film reads:

"Sequel to the 1973 film about a 12-year-old girl who is possessed by a mysterious demonic entity, forcing her mother to seek the help of two priests to save her."

5) Saw X (October 27)

Finally, Tobin Bell will reprise his role as John Kramer/Jigsaw in the Saw franchise's latest installment, Saw X. His portrayal of Jigsaw has earned him five award nominations and two wins.

The film will be directed by Kevin Greutert, from a screenplay by Josh Stolberg and Peter Goldfinger.

Poll : 0 votes