Cha Eun-woo will reportedly be portraying the role of a young Exorcist in the upcoming fantasy drama Island

On December 7, TVING dropped the first stills of Cha Eun-woo on Instagram for the upcoming fantasy drama Island. The still-cut showcases the actor in a unique role, further intriguing fans who are eagerly awaiting the release of the show.

In the first two stills, Cha Eun-woo can be seen wearing a priest gown, lighting a candle, and looking ahead with an intense gaze. In the third still cut, however, the actor can be seen wearing casual clothes. The three stills have increased the anticipation surrounding the drama considerably.

The upcoming fantasy drama Island is based on an eponymous webtoon that presents the story of a mysterious island named Jeju. The island, where evil resides, is replete with secret stories of its own. Following the evil demons present on Jeju Island, people from different sections of life join hands to eradicate them.

The drama features Cha Eun-woo, Kim Nam-gil, and Lee Da-hee, whose characters come together in the drama to mitigate the evil demons. Cha Eun-woo will be portraying the role of a young Excorcist named John or Kang Chan-hyuk in the drama.

Cha Eun-woo’s character John gets dispatched to Jeju Island

Cha Eun-woo will portray the role of John, who had the honor of becoming the youngest exorcist after receiving God’s calling. John was adopted by foreigners after his birth. One day, however, he was ordered to be dispatched to Jeju Island and serve the people living there.

The character John has to finally face the day which was mentioned in a prophetic book. Entangled with the people living on Jeju Island, John finds himself burdened with the responsibility of fighting the demons on the island.

The stills released by TVING showcase a glimpse of John’s personality. He is seen lightening a candle, and his visuals appear to be perfectly aligned with those of the character's from the webtoon. The resemblance makes it seem as if the character himself has jumped out of the webtoon. Being in a space of holy aura, John prepares for a ceremony. He is seen wearing headphones in the tranquility of his surroundings.

In the subsequent stills, he is seen holding a phone while waiting for someone. In the third still, however, he looks like a young college student in his casual clothes. Cha Eun-woo’s look as John, and his personality showcasing through the first few stills, has amplified the curiosity and anticipation of his character among fans.

Kim Nam-gil and Lee Da-hee will portray the roles of Van and Won Mi-ho respectively in the drama. While Van has taken the pledge to eradicate evil, Won Mi-ho was compelled by her father to work on Jeju Island.

More about the Island star

Cha Eun-woo is a versatile singer and actor who has starred in a number of hit dramas following his debut as the lead in the 2018 series My Id is Gangnam Beauty. Before making his debut, he played many supporting roles in dramas such as The Best Hit.

The ASTRO star is also best known for his hit dramas such as True Beauty, Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung, Sweet Revenge, Soul Plate, and many others.

The actor has also recently been confirmed to star in the comedy supernatural drama A Good Day to be a Dog alongside Park Gyu-young.

The upcoming fantasy and horror drama Island is scheduled to be broadcast on December 30, 2022.

