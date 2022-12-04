Cha Eun-woo and Sehun graced the Dior’s Men Fall 2023 show with their presence

ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo and Exo’s Sehun recently graced Dior’s Men Fall 2023 show with their presence. The idols attended the show on Saturday, December 3 in Cairo, Egypt. Both idols are current ambassadors for Dior and previously attended Paris Fashion Week on behalf of the brand last September.

The idols were joined by a number of international stars, including Robert Pattinson, Lewis Hamilton, Naomi Campbell, and Suki Waterhouse, among many others. Celebrities attended the show for the Parisian fashion house’s men’s collection.

Fans were excited to see pictures of their two favorite idols rubbing shoulders with international icons and posing for pictures in front of the historic Great Pyramids of Giza.

Cha Eun-woo and Sehun’s photos with international celebrities send fans into frenzy

Cha Eun-woo was seen being completely at ease while socializing and interacting with global stars. Fans were thrilled when they saw the idol shaking hands with Robert Pattinson, while Naomi Campbell was seen whispering with the idol.

eunwoo doing things @eunwoothings CHA EUNWOO AND ROBERT PATTINSON SHAKING HANDS CHA EUNWOO AND ROBERT PATTINSON SHAKING HANDS ❤ https://t.co/SXcFZfHmWb

eunwoo doing things @eunwoothings naomi campbell and cha eunwoo are literally best friends like LOOK AT THEM naomi campbell and cha eunwoo are literally best friends like LOOK AT THEM https://t.co/BiKtFMyogu

Sehun was also seen posing for photos with celebrities such as Robert Pattinson and Kim Jones at the event. He was also captured warmly greeting actor Thomas Doherty.

핑키훈 (•͈⌔•͈⑅) @xunonme when he saw Actor thomas doherty ~ #SEHUN when went towhen he saw Actor thomas doherty ~ #SEHUN when went to 😊😄 when he saw Actor thomas doherty ~ https://t.co/ckVCoSmcJp

Fans apparently called the idols "social butterfly" for being so proactive and interacting with everyone at the event. The interaction between the two Korean powerhouse was also loved by the fans.

🤍🕊🐥𝒉𝒂𝒋𝒂𝒓세훈!삐약♡ ⌔♡ @HSehun94 🥹 TOGETHER AAA SEHUN AND CHA EUN WOOTOGETHER AAA SEHUN AND CHA EUN WOO ✨✨🥹💞💞 TOGETHER AAA https://t.co/WNenpbVAoN

Idol Cha Eun-woo also posed in front of the historic Great Pyramids of Giza, and fans wished for the idol to soar high in his career.

Moreover, it has also been confirmed that Dior started following him on Instagram.

Chelle_CEW @chelle_cew

#CHAEUNWOO #차은우

#ASTRO @offclASTRO As the sun sets behind you by the majestic pyramids,it sends proof that a day as great as today may end,but it promises a new day-for you to soar even higher!You were among the stars & shone brighter than the sun!You made us proud!ILYA&F❣️ As the sun sets behind you by the majestic pyramids,it sends proof that a day as great as today may end,but it promises a new day-for you to soar even higher!You were among the stars & shone brighter than the sun!You made us proud!ILYA&F❣️#CHAEUNWOO #차은우 #ASTRO @offclASTRO https://t.co/UX0tcd6JLz

More about Cha Eun-woo and Sehun

The two Dior ambassadors are not just idols but versatile actors too and have been featured in many popular dramas. The idols are famous for their exceptional and outstanding visuals and vocals.

Cha Eun-woo was apparently nicknamed "Genius Face" by the South Korean media. He debuted as an actor with the JTBC rom-com drama My ID is Gangnam Beauty, where he tried to convey the difference between deception and appearance.

He later appeared in dramas such as Top Management, True Beauty, Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung, and many others. His recently released film Decibel earned him praise and appreciation from viewers, especially for the unconventional role he played in the film.

Sehun is also a versatile actor and has appeared in many hit dramas. He appeared as the main lead in dramas such as EXO Next Door and Dokgo, among others. The idol also recently appeared in a melodrama called Now, We Are Breaking Up, where he acted alongside Song Hye-kyo.

Cha Eun-woo’s upcoming fantasy drama Island will premiere on December 30 with six episodes. He is also confirmed for the upcoming comedy romance drama A Good Day to be a Dog.

Exo’s Sehun is also confirmed for the upcoming coming-of-age drama All That We Loved.

