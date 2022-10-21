“I consider myself a loyal person”: Cha Eun-woo dishes on what’s changed for him over the years

Cha Eun-woo made some interesting confessions in his latest pictorial for W Korea's November issue in collaboration with the French jewelry brand Chaumet. He spoke about out a lot of things close to his heart, his friends, his acting career and what’s changed him over the years.

Cha Eun-woo revealed that he has a strong sense of loyalty and feels protective towards the people he loves and believes that if others around him succeed, it will in turn benefit him as well.

“I consider myself a loyal person.”

He also shared that if people close to him are hurt, he feels their pain and frustration as well, and it takes time for that hurt to subside.

Cha Eun-woo speaks about major changes he’s faced and the impact they had on him

Cha Eun-woo also spoke about the major changes he’s had to face over the years. He revealed that he has grown comfortable with people complimenting his face.

He shared that this change happened during the pandemic, wherein he realized that instead of being hung up over earning recognition for one thing, he decided to change paths and focus on working hard and sincerely towards his craft.

W Korea recently released three covers of Cha Eunwoo's looks for the magazine's November issue. He can be seen dressed in various outfits, ranging from a checkered shirt to a stylish vest with a denim jacket, a classic black blazer, and an emerald green velvet jacket, all accompanied with jewelry from Chaumet.

Naturally, Cha Eun-woo’s fans took to social media to share their views on the actor.

The ASTRO star recently attended the Dior SS'23 fashion show in Paris, France. The ASTRO singer and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo are both brand ambassadors of Dior and although they attended the event separately, they made waves at the event.

He became a trending topic on social networking platforms, with major media publications covering him as well.

Cha Eun-woo is set to star in multiple dramas

Cha Eun-woo has been confirmed to star in a quirky new romance drama, A Good Day to Be a Dog.

Based on the eponymous webtoon, A Good Day to Be a Dog is a fantasy romantic drama where a girl turns into a dog each time she kisses a man, however, this curse can be undone when she kisses a man who is genuinely afraid of dogs due to a past trauma. The True Beauty star will star as the male lead Jin Seo-won who is terrified of dogs due to trauma unknown to him.

He will also be starring in the drama Island, a fantasy thriller drama set against the backdrop of Jeju Island. Some key characters are chosen as "the ones" who have to fight against evil that is determined to destroy the world.

The cast boasts of some really talented actors including the ASTRO singer, Sung Joon, Lee Da-hee, and Kim Nam-gil, amongst others. Eun-woo will be playing the role of the head priest John, who is a cool Catholic exorcist responsible for the purification of the world.

The ASTRO singer will also be seen in the the Korean action movie Decibel alongside Kim Rae-won, Lee Jong-suk, Jung Sang-hoon, and Park Byung-eun amongst others.

Decibel is all set to release in theaters on November 16.

