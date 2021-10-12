Where to watch 'Scream'? Trailer, release date and all about cult slasher flick

The trailer for the much-hyped film and the fifth installment of the Scream franchise, titled Scream, was released on the morning of October 12. After a wait of 10 years, Ghostface is coming back to the big screen.

The trailer starts with a scene just like the opening sequence of the first film. A young girl answers the call, and Ghostface asks her, “Would you like to play a game, Tara?” She then opens the front door, and the killer slashes her stomach. She tries to lock the doors, and they automatically keep opening, and then Ghostface grabs her from behind.

The trailer then shows Dewey Riley calling Sidney Prescott and says, “It’s happening, three attacks so far. Do you have a gun?” Sidney replies, “I’m Sidney Prescott. Of course, I have a gun.” When she comes back to her hometown, she vows, “I won’t sleep until he’s on the ground.”

The trailer for Scream was released on the 25th anniversary of the first film, released in 1996.

Scream: Release date, where to watch it, and more

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, Scream is scheduled for theatrical release on January 14, 2022. For now, audiences have to watch the movie only in theatres since there are no plans for a simultaneous release alongside an OTT platform.

William Sherak, Paul Neinstein, James Vanderbilt and Chad Villella are the producers of the film. Vanderbilt also serves as a writer along with Guy Busick, and original screenwriter Kevin Williamson is returning as an executive producer.

Scream was initially said to be a relaunch of the franchise. However, it is a continuation of Scream 4 and the first film not directed by Wes Craven, who passed away in 2015, four years after Scream 4 was released.

Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Courteney Cox, Roger L. Jackson, and Marley Shelton will reprise their roles from the previous film. The new additions include Kyle Gallner, Jenna Ortega, Dylan Minnette, Melissa Barrera, Sonia Ben Ammar, Jack Quaid, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mikey Madison, and Mason Gooding.

The film will follow the brutal murders in the town of Woodsboro, where a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and starts to target a group of teenagers and to dig out the secrets from the town’s disturbing past.

