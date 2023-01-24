Naatu Naatu for Oscars 2023: Fans celebrate as it becomes first Indian song to earn Academy nomination

Naatu Naatu, the Telugu song from SS Rajamouli's recent release RRR, made it to the list of Oscar nominations for the 95th Academy Awards. The Academy made the list of nominations public a short while ago and Naatu Naatu was seen featured in the category of 'Best Original Song.'

The song was originally shortlisted for the Oscars in December 2022, and made it to the final list today. Naatu Naatu is the first Indian song to not only be shortlisted for the Oscars but also receive an Oscar nomination in the category.

Twitter reacts to Naatu Naatu's Oscar nomination

The Telugu song has already won a Golden Globe recently, and composer MM Keeravani received the award at the ceremony in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023. He thanked his wife Sri Valli, director Rajamouli, actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR, and singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaalabhairava for their contributions to the piece.

PR__19 @PR_20305 @RRRMovie Deserved the nomination in best International Movie too @RRRMovie Deserved the nomination in best International Movie too 😭

ישי קיצ'לס @whatevergever @RRRMovie Congrats! But you were robbed! Should've been nominated for Best Foreign and Best Picture as well! @RRRMovie Congrats! But you were robbed! Should've been nominated for Best Foreign and Best Picture as well!

I'm a bit happy but more disappointed - that movie and the entire team deserves much more 🏻 @RRRMovie CongratulationsI'm a bit happy but more disappointed - that movie and the entire team deserves much more @RRRMovie Congratulations 🎉I'm a bit happy but more disappointed - that movie and the entire team deserves much more 🙌🏻

The Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi versions of the song were co-sung by Rahul Sipligunj. Following the critical acclaim of the song, Rahul thanked SS Rajamouli and composer MM Keeravani for the unimaginable feat that the song has achieved. He said:

"This is a historic moment for Indian Cinema! Proud and privileged to be a part of #RRR... My heartfelt thanks to SS Rajamouli Garu and MM Keeravani Garu for believing in me and giving me the golden opportunity to sing #NaatuNaatu. This song will always hold a special place in my heart. Rooting for the #RRRMovie at the Oscars... "

Naatu Naatu was originally composed by MM Keeravani for RRR. Chandrabose wrote the lyrics for the song. The song features a dance-off between the lead characters Ramaraju (Ram Charan), Bheem (NTR Jr), and Edward (Edward Sonnenblick). It was shot at the Mariinskyi Palace in Kyiv, Ukraine, in August 2021.

Oscars 2023 will be aired live on March 12

The Academy announced the final nominees for the Oscars 2023 this Tuesday, January 24, 2023. This will be the 95th installment of the historic and much-coveted award ceremony in Hollywood and will air live on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 8 pm ET and 5 pm PT on the ABC network channel.

This year's ceremony will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the third time, having previously done so in 2017 and 2018. The ceremony will be produced by Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner.

Along with Naatu Naatu, a number of other songs have also made it to the 'Best Original Song' list. The nomination list in the category includes Applause from Tell It like a Woman, Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Time from Amsterdam, and finally This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once.

With so many splendid songs on the list, the panel will surely have a tough time choosing which original song will take home the award this year.

