80th Golden Globe Awards 2023: How to watch and what time?

After a year of notable absence on television, the Golden Globe Awards ceremony is back again this year with its 80th installment. The ceremony will air live on NBC and Peacock this Tuesday, January 10, 2023, with new award categories and some much-anticipated nominations.

The ceremony is scheduled to start at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET. It will be broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles.

In 2022, the Golden Globe Awards was pulled from television due to controversy around the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's membership and nomination process. But this year, HFPA President Helen Hoehne released a statement following the announcement of the return, saying:

"We are thrilled to announce the return of the Golden Globe Awards on NBC. The HFPA remains committed to important changes and supporting programs which prioritize diversity, inclusion and transparency."

80th Golden Globe Awards 2023: Where to watch, nominations, and all you need to know

The 2023 Golden Globes ceremony will air live on both NBC and Peacock.

However, those without a cable subscription to the aforementioned networks can also watch the ceremony with an indoor HD digital TV antenna, which will deliver any live-aired, free TV coverage.

Nominations of the year

The tragicomedy, The Banshees of Inisherin, has managed to secure its place in the lead with eight nods. It is followed by the action thriller, Everything Everywhere All At Once, which has received six nominations. Next in line is the Hollywood saga Babylon and Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans, each with five nods.

Viola Davis stands a fair chance at winning in the Best Actress category for her role in The Woman King, while Austin Butler is expected to score for his portrayal of Elvis in Elvis.

It has been confirmed that comedy legend Eddie Murphy will receive this year’s honorary Cecil B. DeMille Award, and Ryan Murphy will be honored with the Carol Burnett Award.

Who will be hosting the 80th Golden Globe Awards?

It has already been announced that Ana de Armas, Billy Porter, Quentin Tarantino, Colman Domingo, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana Gasteyer, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Nicole Byer, Natasha Lyonne, Niecy Nash-Betts, and Tracy Morgan will be the presenters at this year's award show.

We are also sure to see some renowned faces of Hollywood in the audience as it has been reportedly confirmed that the likes of Steven Spielberg, Michelle Williams, Austin Butler, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Daniel Craig are expected to be in attendance at the 80th Golden Globe Awards.

More about the Golden Globes' one-year hiatus

The Golden Globes is one of the most anticipated award ceremonies in Hollywood, so it was indeed shocking to viewers that the ceremony was not aired in 2022.

This one-year hiatus was due to protests about the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s lack of diversity. Hence, the award show has undergone restructuring before it comes back on screen next week with its 80th edition.

As per IMDb, the organization has announced plans to shift from a nonprofit to a for-profit entity under the stewardship of Eldridge Industries. This is a firm run by HFPA interim CEO Todd L. Boehly. In keeping with its new agenda of diversity, the organization has also decided to add more journalists of color to its ranks.

Tune in this Tuesday to catch the much-awaited 80th Golden Globe Awards Ceremony 2023.

