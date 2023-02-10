Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon: The upcoming Netflix Sci-Fi adventure

Zack Snyder, the man behind popular film franchises such as 300 and DCEU, has a new project titled Rebel Moon in the works with Netflix. The movie has been in development for years and is a blend of Snyder's love for Star Wars and the timeless classic Seven Samurai by Akira Kurosawa.

With a stacked cast and a storyline that blends elements of Star Wars with Akira Kurosawa, Rebel Moon promises to be a thrilling sci-fi adventure. The movie, which is set to be the next big sci-fi franchise, is set to premiere on Netflix on December 22, 2023.

Zack Snyder's upcoming Netflix project Rebel Moon will see Anthony Hopkin voicing the battle robot Jimmy

The plot of Rebel Moon

The plot of Rebel Moon revolves around Kora, a young woman with a mysterious past, who is dispatched by a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy to seek out warriors from neighboring planets. The settlement finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, and Kora's mission is to find help.

The plot parallels the classic film Seven Samurai, with the story's twist taking place in a far-flung galaxy where interplanetary travel is common. Snyder has described Rebel Moon as a mixture of Star Wars with a hint of Akira Kurosawa. Hence, fans of George Lucas' franchise, as well as the Japanese director, are sure to find a lot to love in this film.

The ensemble cast of Rebel Moon

The cast of Rebel Moon features an ensemble of talented actors, each bringing their unique skills to the film. Leading the cast is Sofia Boutella in the role of "Kora," a dynamic and powerful character. Ray Fisher will be playing the enigmatic "Blood Axe," with Djimon Hounsou delivering a commanding performance as "General Titus."

Meanwhile, Jena Malone, Charlie Hunnam, Corey Stoll, Ed Skrein, Cleopatra Coleman, Fra Free, Bae Donna, and Cary Elwes round out the cast, each bringing their own unique style to their respective characters. In addition, legendary actor Anthony Hopkins contributed to the film in a voice-over role as "Jimmy," a battle robot.

Has Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon 2 been filmed already?

The movie promises to be a visual spectacle with action and adventure that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats. Despite no official trailer yet, Netflix has released a reel promoting its 2023 lineup, with Rebel Moon taking center stage.

Both Zack Snyder and Netflix are confident that Rebel Moon will be a hit. As a result, Rebel Moon Part 2 has already been confirmed, with Snyder shooting both back-to-back. However, there has yet to be a release date for the second installment of the series.

