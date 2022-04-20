"Star wars about to get its competition": Internet swoons over Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon first look

Following the success of Zack Snyder's Justice League, the director is now working on new projects, primarily for Netflix. With the popularity of last year's zombie thriller Army of the Dead, the writer/director has spent the last few years working on an original science fiction film called Rebel Moon.

Snyder has informed fans that he is now on the production set, preparing to begin filming the enigmatic epic. The 300 director shared the first three photographs from the set of Rebel Moon on Twitter. Take a look at them:

Internet reacts to the first look of Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon

A striking black and white photograph of Djimon Hounsou, who will apparently play General Titus in the film, stands out instantly from the Rebel Moon images. He's dressed in fancy armor and wearing a cut on his forehead, and he's giving a stern glare. Consider how captivated we are.

Two other photographs give Snyder fans a glimpse of Rebel Moon's set, which appears to be of a Dune-styled aircraft. It's a big object that stands in the middle of a desert and is painted green, implying that some CGI will be used to complete the effect.

While discussing how Rebel Moon came to be with the Hollywood Reporter, Snyder alluded to Akira Kurosawa and the Star Wars universe. When Netflix picked up the film last summer, the Man of Steel director said the movie reflects his "love" of science fiction and great adventures. He expressed the hope that Rebel Moon would grow into a "massive IP" that could be expanded into a larger world.

Saul Goodman's Hoe @TheBearded_Jake



When George Lucas created star wars it was cause he couldn't do Flash Gordon. When Zack Snyder created Rebel Moon it was cause he couldn't do Star Wars. We're witnessing cinematic history. We're living it. Breathe it in.

The internet seems to be reflecting on his sentiments as fans worldwide have taken to Twitter to declare how engrossed they are with the new details of Rebel Moon. Many fans did not stop themselves from declaring that it was the greatest time to be alive as cinematic history is being made where Star Wars has finally met its significant match.

While the internet is being flooded with hilarious memes and congratulatory messages for Zack Snyder, many fans have pointed out how exquisitely detailed Djimon's armor is. Fans didn't even miss that it had the imprint of a crown, most possibly Sora's crown. Others pointed out that the crown might be Star Wars or SnyderVerse inspired.

Jason Craddock @jacraddock @ZackSnyder Armor looks pretty awesome and familiar! Is this "Rebel Moon" Snyderverse adjacent? Or is it a secret Snyderverse spinoff?

Loyal fans also didn't forget to mention the "cultural phenomenon" that is Zack Snyder's movies, which are both enthralling and "uncompromising" at the same time, and that they expect nothing less from Rebel Moon.

Zack Snyder has, of course, amassed a huge following thanks to his SnyderVerse vision for DC, but this time, it doesn’t seem like movies like Man of Steel 2 are in the works anymore from the director. No matter what happens with DC, Snyder is moving forward with Rebel Moon, and the future looks bright as the filming has kicked off.

